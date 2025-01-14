NASCAR News: Former team owner Bob Rahilly hospitalized after house fire incident

Bob Rahilly, a former co-owner of longtime NASCAR Cup Series team Rahmoc Enterprises, was hospitalized with third-degree burns on Saturday afternoon at his home. While it's not confirmed, it's apparent Rahilly's house fire is not part of the Southern California wildfires and is an isolated incident.

The news was brought to light by Craftsman Truck Series team FDNY Racing, where Rahilly works as a crew member today. The team stated Rahilly was injured and remained in the hospital as of Sunday evening. FDNY Racing encouraged their followers to keep Rahilly in their thoughts, writing via X:

"Thoughts and Prayers out to one of our FDNY Racing Crew members. Our own Bob Rahilly was injured in a housefire yesterday afternoon and is in the hospital still with 3rd degree burns and injuries. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with him at this time."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Rahmoc Enterprises was a Cup Series team that operated from 1978-1993. The organization saw drivers such as Dick Trickle, Joe Ruttman and Neil Bonnett race for them. The team won four career Cup Series races, all with Bonnett behind the wheel. While the racing team itself ceased operations, Rahmoc Enterprises still runs today as Rahilly continues to build and supply engines to today's NASCAR teams.

FDNY Racing competes part-time in the Craftsman Truck Series with Bryan Dauzat behind the wheel of the #28 Chevrolet. Owned by Jim Rosenblum, the team has competed in 97 NASCAR races with 27 Cup Series starts and 70 Craftsman Truck Series races. The organization has never won a NASCAR national touring series event.

Greg Biffle said helicopters won't help with Southern California fires

On the topic of horrific fires, the Southern California fires that have torn through much of Los Angeles continues to be headline news in the United States. Greg Biffle, who heroically helped victims of last year's Hurricane Helene via his personal helicopter, recently said the same method wouldn't help with the California fires.

The 19-time Cup Series winner took to X to clear the air on those who might have thought helicopters could help put out the deadly flames. Unfortunately, the Washington native said the fires are too hot to get helicopters near them. He wrote:

"Alot of people asking if helicopters can be used to help put out the wildfires. From watching the news and talking to my aunt and cousin, it looks like the winds are over 98 mph blowing embers everywhere. Pilots can only fly when it's safe to do so and it’s way too unsafe now!"

Expand Tweet

Biffle's bravery shown last September in helping the victims of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina earned him the 2024 NMPA Myers Brothers Award. The former Cup Series runner-up was honored for his efforts at the NASCAR Awards ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback