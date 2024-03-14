NASCAR News: Kamui Kobayashi rejoins 23XI Racing for exciting comeback at COTA

23XI Racing announced on Wednesday (March 13) that Kamui Kobayashi is returning to the team for his second NASCAR Cup Series start later this month at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The sports car racing ace and ex-F1 driver will drive the #50 Toyota Camry XSE, a third entry fielded by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing at COTA in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (March 24). Mobil 1 will serve as the primary sponsor of his effort at COTA.

23XI Racing tweeted the announcement:

“He’s back Kamui Kobayashi rejoins 23XI Racing for his second career #NASCAR Cup Series start as he takes on COTA with teammates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.”

Kamui Kobayashi has experience in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Formula 1 and Super Formula Championship, among other ventures.

He became the first Japanese driver to run in NASCAR’s top-tier series in 20 years when he made his Cup debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last year. He started 28th and finished 33rd.

The 37-year-old made 75 appearances in F1, securing a podium finish at the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

However, he found success in the FIA World Endurance Championship, winning two titles along with his LM24 triumph. He now serves as team principal for Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe for their FIA World Endurance Championship team.

“I want people in Japan to know about this amazing world that is NASCAR” – Kamui Kobayashi

The two-time winner of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona said that racing in NASCAR was his dream, even before he had planned to race in F1.

Last year, before making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, Kobayashi said (via motorsports.com):

“I want people in Japan to know about this amazing world that is NASCAR. The sound of the V8 engine is incredible, and I want people to think, ‘this is what motorsport should be like.'

“It’s true that some people might think that it’s not fair because they don’t give penalties for contact, but I think it’s better to put that aside, because the fast guys still win.”

Watch Kamui Kobayashi in action when the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix kicks off at COTA on Mar. 24, 2024.