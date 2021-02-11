Noah Gragson fails to qualify at Daytona after failing inspection 3 times

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson is having a Speedweeks that many would want to bury in the dark recesses of their minds. After Gragson's No. 51 Beard Motorsports car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, it's been nothing short of a nightmare for the Las Vegas native.

Noah Gragson will start 22nd in the second Daytona Duel race on Thursday night. The failed inspection also resulted in NASCAR ejecting the team's crew chief, meaning someone else will have to fill that role.

While Noah Gragson still has a chance to qualify for NASCAR's version of the Super Bowl in the Daytona Duels, his starting position at the rear of the field leaves him little room for error. Beyond that, the do-or-die nature of the Daytona Duels also could hinder his chances.

Also Read: Daytona 500 qualifying: Alex Bowman wins pole

Still have a shot to make it tomorrow in the duel. Thankful for the opportunity with @BeardOil62! — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) February 11, 2021

The chances of Noah Gragson making Daytona 500

Four drivers in each Daytona Duel will be racing for two open spots in the Daytona 500. Two other spots will be filled based on qualifying speed, which Gragson does not have because of the failed inspections.

"I’m excited and humbled to have this opportunity with Beard Motorsports,” Gragson said in a statement last month announcing his ride at Beard Motorsports. “As a young racer from Las Vegas, I had always dreamt of racing in the Daytona 500. I’m very appreciative of the faith the Beard family and Brendan have in me, and equally appreciative to JR Motorsports for allowing me to pull double duty and compete for them in the Xfinity Series and also Beard Motorsports while we’re down in Daytona.”

Also Read: Alex Bowman makes history with Daytona 500 pole

Advertisement

First practice was all about getting the No. 62 set up for tonight's qualifying session. @NoahGragson ended practice P36, but Darren and the boys have him ready to lock in to the #Daytona500.



Qualifying is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Noah rolls off P16, so don't be late! pic.twitter.com/mKWmjuIYwh — Beard Motorsports (@BeardOil62) February 10, 2021

It's unfortunate for a driver like Noah Gragson, who doesn't have a full-time Cup ride, to suffer such a setback at NASCAR's biggest race. It's not good for sponsorship, not a good look for his race team, and it gives Gragson little to put on his Cup resume.