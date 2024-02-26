NASCAR offers seven-year charter extension to teams coinciding with new media rights deal - Reports

NASCAR is reported to have offered a seven-year charter extension to its new media rights arrangement.

NASCAR brought the charter system into play in 2016, guaranteeing 36 teams a spot in every regular season race. When it started in 2016, charters went to teams that had qualified for every race in the three seasons leading up to 2016.

This charter agreement, which offered teams certainty about their future within the sport and secured their investments, is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. The situation has become particularly worrisome for smaller teams who struggle to maintain their presence in the sport.

However, new reports from Sports Business Journal suggest that NASCAR is proposing an extension of the charter system from 2025 through 2031, aligning it with the duration of the new media rights agreement.

Sources suggest that teams are seeking not only an extension but also additional guaranteed media revenue, aiming to secure their investments and long-term viability.

Sports Business Journal also reported that the Cup teams are advocating for the permanent status of their charters, viewing it as a crucial step towards NASCAR functioning more like a traditional sports league.

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR declining to attend Daytona charter meeting

During the NASCAR season-opening races in Daytona last weekend, NASCAR decided against attending a Race Team Alliance meeting to discuss a new charter deal.

Reflecting on this, Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the co-owner of Cup Series outfit 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, expressed disappointment at NASCAR's decision not to attend the meeting. Speaking via his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said:

"I do know that the team owners met on Saturday. I was there. The invitation was extended to Jim France, [who] was in town, but he declined that invitation."

"So, I think it’s disappointing. Certainly, I can’t think of a league, or an owner of a league or a commissioner, that would decline meeting with his team owners, that’s very disappointing."

Denny Hamlin highlighted the absence of communication from NASCAR regarding the reasons behind their stance, leaving teams without a clear understanding of the situation. Hamlin continued:

"In all, I think the teams are wondering, ‘You said no, over and over and over to us, we’re just looking for an explanation of ‘Why?’ and we haven’t got that why yet.’ Other than, ‘It just is.'"