NASCAR offers unique lift mechanism to expedite flat tire issues ahead of Michigan race

NASCAR has come up with a unique apparatus to sort flat tire issues ahead of the upcoming race at Michigan International Speedway. The governing body has introduced a special air-line attached to the rear shock of the car to lift the car in case of any flat tire situation.

This comes amid numerous questions from fans and experts about the requirement of this mechanism. Some were of the opinion that NASCAR should have opted to get rid of the diffuser and establish a ride height.

However, instead of going that way which would defeat the entire platform of the NextGen cars, the governing body has decided to implement this latest mechanism to the cars.

"Teams have the option to have an air-line attached to a mechanism on rear shock to lift body of car if it has a flat tire," Bob Pockrass wrote on X. "Safety crews have an air tank and will attach to this valve by the driver-side window. That would lift the body and allow the car to drive back to the pits."

When asked if all the teams have to install the latest mechanism, the Fox Sports reporter wrote:

"It looks like maybe a third of the teams have put this lift system in. It isn't easy to put in -- have to pull out the seat and adjust various lines -- and teams had just gotten the parts and pieces in last couple of weeks. Certainly some interest on if it impacts performance."

NASCAR is all set to have its 24th race of the regular season, FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. Kyle Larson is leading the championship standings ahead of Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott.

NASCAR penalty changed Austin Dillon's playoff scenario

Joey Logano (22) and Austin Dillion (3) restart the race for overtime during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Source: Imagn

NASCAR on Wednesday released a statement where they penalized Austin Dillon for his on-track actions last Sunday. The Richard Childress Racing driver right-hooked Joey Logano and sent him spinning.

However, that was not all, as Dillon hit Denny Hamlin, which resulted in the latter hitting the wall at high speed. In doing this, the RCR driver cleared his way and went on to take the Cook Out 400 victory at Richmond.

NASCAR deemed the move illegal and stripped him of his playoffs opportunity. While he was able to keep his victory, he can no longer participate in the playoffs unless he wins a race in the next three outings.

Besides him, the governing body also suspended his crew chief Brandon Benesch for three races and deducted 25 driver and owner points.

