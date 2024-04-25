NASCAR official comments on introduction of new stage to Superspeedway races after Talladega event

NASCAR Official Elton Sawyer has talked about the possibility of adding a new stage to the upcoming Superspeedway races in the Cup Series.

The recent Talladega incident on April 21st at the 500-mile track created a buzz among the NASCAR community. A while ago, NASCAR Sr. Vice President of competitions, addressed everyone regarding the fuel-saving tactics on the Superspeedways.

In SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's interview, Elton Sawyer stated:

"We are looking at that and if we feel like there's changes that need to be made, I don't know that there is a fix. I think we can look at things in collaboration with our TV partners, our teams to make a change if we all feel like we need to."

Not only that, Sawyer continued by saying that there's something new in the books for Superspeedway racing.

"If you look at it over time, there will be something new that will come down the road in superspeedway racing. I think that's what's all in all. That's the great part of our sport that the unknowns that come with it," said Sawyer.

With the introduction of something new, Pete Pistone, the host of the radio, in response asked a question.

"Would maybe adding a stage? I'm sure you've heard that like we've heard that. Would that be on the table as a possibility, Elton?" asked Pete.

To this, the NASCAR official responded:

"I don't think there's anything that's off the table, Pete. I think when you look at it, it's what do you want to take fuel mileage completely out of the event. And sure, you can do that by the way you put the stage breaks. You can do that. If that's what, from an entertainment value, and we talked about that over the last couple of weeks, is that add to the value of our product in super speedways?"

Even Sawyer tried to put different types of fans' perspectives into play. He added:

"I'm sure there's fans that really, for the most part, enjoyed what they saw on Sunday. And then there's others that have a different view. So I think that's, again, that's the great part about our sport and our passionate fans about what they like to see, what they don't want to see. And it's kind of our job to be able to put all that in the hopper and come out with a good product."

'The King' wasn't amazed with the racing at Talladega last Sunday

Former NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty's criticism was pointed at the fuel-saving tactics that took place at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 86-year-old shared his expertise in an episode of Petty Race Recap in conversation with Dale Inman, the famous crew chief of Petty Enterprises.

"It's terrible. They just got in line and they just run. They're trying to do a little strategy on doing the brakes and stuff like that and they just run." said Petty.(01:10)

The seven-time Cup Series champion added:

"That's how much everybody slowed down, saving gas, doing the whole deal. So there was no racing. In fact, Erik came on one time and said, 'You know what, guys? I'm going to start waving at the grand stand because this is nothing but a parade.' Nobody really raced anybody." (01:45)