NASCAR's Cup Series is scheduled to introduce a fresh race venue at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2024, as officially declared by NASCAR.
This track, spanning 0.875 miles in length and situated approximately 30 miles to the east of Des Moines, was conceptualized by former motorsports driver Rusty Wallace and inaugurated in 2006. Originally, it featured an IndyCar race in 2007 before transitioning into a location primarily for lower-tier racing series in 2009.
NASCAR officials expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Cup race at Iowa Speedway, highlighting its historic significance as the first-ever Cup race in Iowa after a long absence from the state.
In an exclusive interview and discussion via Speedway Digest, the NASCAR officials were asked if Iowa was a late addition due to difficulties with Montreal and whether there were plans to pursue Montreal in the future, and if so, how that would affect Iowa.
The officials answered:
"NASCAR is considering international venues, particularly in Canada (Montreal, Toronto) and Mexico, for the NASCAR Cup Series in the future.
We are aiming to expand beyond the United States, but timing and market readiness are key factors to determine when this might happen, potentially in 2025 and beyond. We're going to keep our pulse on as we think about 2025 and beyond."
The interviewer further asked how the historical weather challenges in March, such as rain and snow, would impact the decision to move an event's date back to March in Bristol.
To this, the officials replied:
"Yeah, so it's a great question. Bristol, in particular is something that we have considered quite a bit, it moving off Easter Sunday and then moving from dirt back to concrete is certainly a big change, but the date is also an important element of that."
The schedule for NASCAR Cup Series 2023 at Iowa Speedway
- Clash: 4th February, 2024
- Duel at Daytona: 15th February, 2024
- Daytona 500: 18th February, 2024
- Atlanta: 25th February, 2024
- Las Vegas: 3rd March, 2024
- Phoenix: 10th March, 2024
- Bristol: 17th March, 2024
- COTA: 24th March, 2024
- Richmond: 31st March, 2024
- Martinsville: 7th April, 2024
- Texas: 14th April, 2024
- Talladega: 21st April, 2024
- Dover: 28th April, 2024
- Kansas: 5th May, 2024
- Darlington: 12th May, 2024
- North Wilkesboro: 19th May, 2024
- Charlotte: 26th May, 2024
- Gateway: 2nd June, 2024
- Sonoma: 9th June, 2024
- Iowa: 16th June, 2024
- New Hampshire: 23rd June, 2024
- Nashville Superspeedway: 30th June, 2024
- Chicago Street Race: 7th July, 2024
- Pocono: 14th July, 2024
- Indianapolis: 21st July, 2024
- Olympic break: 28th July, 2024
- Olympic break: 4th August, 2024
- Richmond: 11th August, 2024
- Michigan: 18th August, 2024
- Daytona: 24th August, 2024
- Darlington: Sept. 1 (regular-season finale)
- Atlanta: Sept. 8 (playoffs begin)
- Watkins Glen: 15th September, 2024
- Bristol: 21st September, 2024
- Kansas: 29th September, 2024
- Talladega: 6th October, 2024
- Charlotte Roval: 13th October, 2024
- Las Vegas: 20th October, 2024
- Homestead: 27th October, 2024
- Martinsville: 3rd November, 2024
- Phoenix (championship): 10th November, 2024
Although the NASCAR industry initially showed excitement regarding the potential for races in Montreal, the interest has diminished, prompting the selection of Iowa as the preferred alternative for a new addition to the 2024 schedule.