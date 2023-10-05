NASCAR's Cup Series is scheduled to introduce a fresh race venue at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2024, as officially declared by NASCAR.

This track, spanning 0.875 miles in length and situated approximately 30 miles to the east of Des Moines, was conceptualized by former motorsports driver Rusty Wallace and inaugurated in 2006. Originally, it featured an IndyCar race in 2007 before transitioning into a location primarily for lower-tier racing series in 2009.

NASCAR officials expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Cup race at Iowa Speedway, highlighting its historic significance as the first-ever Cup race in Iowa after a long absence from the state.

In an exclusive interview and discussion via Speedway Digest, the NASCAR officials were asked if Iowa was a late addition due to difficulties with Montreal and whether there were plans to pursue Montreal in the future, and if so, how that would affect Iowa.

The officials answered:

"NASCAR is considering international venues, particularly in Canada (Montreal, Toronto) and Mexico, for the NASCAR Cup Series in the future.

We are aiming to expand beyond the United States, but timing and market readiness are key factors to determine when this might happen, potentially in 2025 and beyond. We're going to keep our pulse on as we think about 2025 and beyond."

The interviewer further asked how the historical weather challenges in March, such as rain and snow, would impact the decision to move an event's date back to March in Bristol.

To this, the officials replied:

"Yeah, so it's a great question. Bristol, in particular is something that we have considered quite a bit, it moving off Easter Sunday and then moving from dirt back to concrete is certainly a big change, but the date is also an important element of that."

The schedule for NASCAR Cup Series 2023 at Iowa Speedway

Clash: 4th February, 2024

Duel at Daytona: 15th February, 2024

Daytona 500: 18th February, 2024

Atlanta: 25th February, 2024

Las Vegas: 3rd March, 2024

Phoenix: 10th March, 2024

Bristol: 17th March, 2024

COTA: 24th March, 2024

Richmond: 31st March, 2024

Martinsville: 7th April, 2024

Texas: 14th April, 2024

Talladega: 21st April, 2024

Dover: 28th April, 2024

Kansas: 5th May, 2024

Darlington: 12th May, 2024

North Wilkesboro: 19th May, 2024

Charlotte: 26th May, 2024

Gateway: 2nd June, 2024

Sonoma: 9th June, 2024

Iowa: 16th June, 2024

New Hampshire: 23rd June, 2024

Nashville Superspeedway: 30th June, 2024

Chicago Street Race: 7th July, 2024

Pocono: 14th July, 2024

Indianapolis: 21st July, 2024

Olympic break: 28th July, 2024

Olympic break: 4th August, 2024

Richmond: 11th August, 2024

Michigan: 18th August, 2024

Daytona: 24th August, 2024

Darlington: Sept. 1 (regular-season finale)

Atlanta: Sept. 8 (playoffs begin)

Watkins Glen: 15th September, 2024

Bristol: 21st September, 2024

Kansas: 29th September, 2024

Talladega: 6th October, 2024

Charlotte Roval: 13th October, 2024

Las Vegas: 20th October, 2024

Homestead: 27th October, 2024

Martinsville: 3rd November, 2024

Phoenix (championship): 10th November, 2024

Although the NASCAR industry initially showed excitement regarding the potential for races in Montreal, the interest has diminished, prompting the selection of Iowa as the preferred alternative for a new addition to the 2024 schedule.