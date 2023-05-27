NASCAR open inquiry to track down Bubba Wallace radio hackers at North Wilkesboro

Bubba Wallace's excellent weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway was scarred by a derogatory message broadcasted on his team radio by an unidentified person. NASCAR has now launched an investigation to track down how the #23 team's radio channel was hacked by someone outside the team.

As Bubba Wallace took the checkered flag for the All-Star Race, someone hijacked Wallace's radio channel to make racist comments. The person said:

"Go back to where you came from you a--hole, You’re not wanted in NASCAR."

A spokesperson from 23XI Racing stated that Wallace did not hear or acknowledge the ill-intended comments at the time. NASCAR spokesperson Mike Forde said that the governing body had immediately asked its security and racing electronic teams to investigate the breach.

Mike Forde also added that NASCAR is investigating who tapped into the #23 team's radio and how they managed to do so. Forde said that the series is trying to identify how the radio communications were hacked to prevent any potential future attacks.

NASCAR's spokesperson told the Associated Press:

"We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that. But we can’t have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications."

Forde said that the investigation would have happened no matter the nature of the comments.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver and a two-time race winner in the Cup Series. Despite scoring a second-place finish in the All-Star Race, Wallace's off-track incidents made the headlines.

Wallace was booed by the fans on multiple occasions over the weekend. The #23 driver was also caught flipping the bird live on TV during an interview. However, NASCAR decided not to fine the driver as the gesture was directed towards a friend without any malicious intent.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes to Bubba Wallace's rescue

Bubba Wallace is a polarizing figure in NASCAR as he has gained a unique reputation in the sport. However, Wallace was not the fan-favorite at North Wilkesboro Speedway as he was booed by the crowd.

Ahead of the All-Star Race during the driver introductions, fans jeered the #23 driver as he walked onto the stage. Wallace replied to the tough crowd with a crying gesture.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one among those who sympathize with Bubba Wallace and recalls the extent to which fans boo the #23 driver. The former Cup Series driver said on his podcast Dale Jr. Download:

"Bubba gets introduced and walks across the stage (at Darlington Raceway) and there’s this guy right in front of me and Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth and everyone else there, screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘Go home! Go home! Go home!’ over and over, as loud as he could."

"And it was so obnoxious. And I thought man, that’s one day in Bubba’s life. I will tell you man, Bubba Wallace puts up with more shit than anybody deserves."

The Mobile, Alabama native has had to deal with abuse throughout his career, but he has not let the off-track stuff affect his results.

Poll : 0 votes