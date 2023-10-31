NASCAR Opinion: Can an edgy Kyle Larson hold his nerve and bring home a second championship title next weekend?

The field is set for the 2023 title showdown at Phoenix, with Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell set to be accompanied by Ryan Blaney and William Byron. NASCAR's final event of the Round of 8 has thinned the herd out to four drivers who will be giving their all during the finale at Phoenix Raceway next weekend.

Martinsville Speedway hosting the Xfinity 500 turned out to be a rather civil race in terms of on-track incidents and caution periods given drivers raced for the final spots in the championship. The 500-lap-long race however did put one thing into perspective.

Martin Truex Jr.'s woeful playoffs came to an end with an elimination while teammate Denny Hamlin's stage win and P3 final position did not cut the mustard heading into championship 4.

With William Byron challenging in the final round of the NASCAR playoffs for the first time, only Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are the drivers left with Final 4 experience. Having won a championship in dominant fashion before, can the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 bring 2021 charm back into 2023?

Here's why Kyle Larson can win the championship

Having led the most laps of any driver this season, it is hard to argue with Larson's hard-charging style of racing. The avid dirt track racer has proven his talent numerous times behind the wheel. From being one of the best at running the wall at Homestead-Miami Speedway to dominating Martinsville earlier in the year, Larson has the instinct of a racer.

Along with raw instinct, Kyle Larson has also had the luxury of providing his team and himself the most time to study up for Phoenix. After winning the first Round of 8 race in Sin City, Larson and his team did not have to worry about qualifying and could focus on the finale.

Here's why Kyle Larson might not win the championship

Over the course of the 2023 Cup Series season, Larson has been involved in six wrecks while he was leading the race. The racer's mentality to find that extra tenth despite there being no need for the same has often bitten Larson this year.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen as a victim of the same ideology as he ran into the pit entrance sand barrels in a bid to get close to Ryan Blaney at Homestead, ultimately ending his race.

This is exactly the kind of mistake that can bite Kyle Larson, even if he manages to lead in Phoenix next weekend.