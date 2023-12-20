NASCAR opinion: How can Noah Gragson make the most of his second chance in Cup?

NASCAR can prove to be a harsh proving ground for young talent, as Noah Gragson found out quickly when introduced to the highest echelon of the sport in 2022. The 25-year-old fiery racer from the Xfinity Series was destined for great things in the big leagues, only for his campaign to be derailed midway.

After graduating from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports following his challenge for the Xfinity title, Gragson seemed like the next big thing in NASCAR. However, the Nevada native fell short of his reputation with dismal performances at Jimmie Johnson's Cup Series team, Legacy Motor Club.

Failing to break into the top ten in his debut season, Noah Gragson caught the sport's limelight by liking a racially insensitive meme on social media. Certainly not the way he was hoping to catch on with the fans.

In the aftermath of what has been a rather public suspension, the young talent returns to the NASCAR Cup Series next year with Stewart-Haas Racing. Having acknowledged the need to mature as an individual, the newfound driver who announced his return seems to have made some key changes to his otherwise fan-fare-loving personality.

Noah Gragson seems focused on cutting out the distractions in his career. Now different people might argue what that might be, but there certainly is no shortage of examples. Brawling with Ross Chastain or accepting alcoholic beverages after Xfinity races might be some of the highlight examples.

Gragson also revealed working with a sports psychiatrist during his time away from NASCAR, which helped him understand his emotions better, thus making him more conscious of what he says in the media. The 25-year-old's recent interviews do reflect that to a degree.

The now SHR also seems to have found the importance of work/life balance, as well as keeping his personality on display while also saying and doing the correct things to not put off sponsors. After all, modern-day NASCAR is all about the support you can get to fund your campaign, and a well-rounded individual attracts partners like no other.

One might say Noah Gragson has crossed the threshold from being a kid in NASCAR to being a man in the sport, which might not be the worst way to put the young driver's progression.

Bubba Wallace also helped Noah Gragson mature as a driver in NASCAR

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace was one of the few drivers to talk to Noah Gragson after the latter's suspension in 2022. An advocate for racial equality and sensitivity in the sport, it only made sense for Wallace to reach out.

Wallace said (via Fox Sports):

"I told him, I'm like, ‘Man, this is your time right now to reflect, grow up and that things can change in a matter of seconds, obviously, and so utilize this moment, learn from it, and show up and be better.' I took it as he was genuinely wanting to be a better person. Noah, just from his voice and kind of the passion behind what he was saying, it sounded genuine. We'll find out."

Both Noah Gragson and Bubba Wallace will be found competing against each other as NASCAR goes live from the LA Memorial Coliseum next year for the season opener.