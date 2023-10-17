NASCAR overturn Ryan Blaney’s Las Vegas disqualifications

On Monday, NASCAR officials cancelled the disqualifications penalty of Ryan Blaney and the #12 Team Penske Ford after further inspections from Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The decision restores Blaney’s original sixth-place finish and 39 points, including eight points. His chance of reaching the Championship 4 race is still alive.

Ryan Blaney was disqualified when his #12 car did not pass post-race inspection for violating NASCAR Rule Book section 14.11.3.5, which lists the minimum extended damper lengths for each shock.

In a statement, NASCAR said:

“After further review of the inspection process throughout this weekend’s events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR has rescinded the No. 12 disqualification penalty. Monday morning during its race weekend debrief, NASCAR discovered an issue with the damper template used for inspection.

“NASCAR then conducted a detailed investigation, and has restored the No. 12’s stage and race finishing positions from Sunday. NASCAR has taken internal steps to remedy this issue moving forward.”

With two races left in the semi-final round in the playoffs, William Byron is now nine points above the elimination line, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+2pts), Denny Hamlin (+2pts), Chrsitopher Bell (-2pts), Tyler Reddick (-16pts), Ryan Blaney (-17pts), and Chris Buescher (-23pts).

“NASCAR has shown a tremendous amount of integrity” – Ryan Blaney’s team applauds NASCAR decision

The #12 Ford driver was 56 points below the elimination line after disqualification.

The removal of the disqualification was definitely a win for Ryan Blaney and Team Penske. The outlook for the playoffs standings changes as he goes from 56 to 17 points below the cut-off line ahead of Sunday’s Round of 8 second race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Blaney is credited to seventh place in the playoff standings ahead of eighth playoff driver Christopher Bell. The move enhances his chances of advancing for the final 4 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 5.

In response to Monday’s news, Team Penske released the statement which reads:

“We are pleased with the decision by NASCAR to rescind the post-race disqualification to the No. 12 car following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR has shown a tremendous amount of integrity throughout the process which has led to this conclusion. We are proud of the effort and the results by the No. 12 team during the 2023 season. We look forward to continuing the pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

Catch Ryan Blaney in action next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.