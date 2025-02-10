NASCAR partners with $1B-worth tech company to bring shared-reality experience like never before to Daytona 500

After the NBA, NFL, UFC, and WWE, Cosm, an immersive reality company tied up with NASCAR to broadcast the upcoming Daytona 500 at two of their shared reality venues in Los Angeles and Dallas. The latest deal also involves Fox Sports, one of NASCAR's four media groups which has the rights to broadcast this season, specifically the Daytona 500.

As per reports by Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern, Cosm will broadcast the Daytona 500 live from the Daytona International Speedway using what they call "shared reality." Sharing the information, Stern took to his official X account to post an update. He wrote,

"A @NASCAR race will be broadcast at Cosm's shared-reality venues in L.A. and @CosmDallas for the first time with this weekend's Daytona 500, through a new agreement with @FoxSports."

Trending

Here's the post by Adam Stern on X:

Expand Tweet

Cosm made huge headlines last year after they signed up to broadcast NFL games in the Los Angeles and Dallas venues throughout the latter half of the 2024 season. As of now, all eyes are on the 2025 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway.

Cosm, an immersive technology company, built by Mirasol Capital in 2020, uses a 360-degree dome with giant 12K+ LED screens to broadcast games at their venues. Their two venues are a 65,000-square-foot building in Los Angeles and a 70,000-foot structure in Dallas that has a seating capacity of about 800 fans.

As per Reuters, Cosm currently has a valuation of around $1 billion, and with time, it is expected to increase with the advancement of technology. The upcoming Daytona 500 is set to take place on February 16, from 2:30 PM ET.

United States President Donald Trump to attend 2025 Daytona 500

According to the latest reports, United States President Donald Trump will attend the upcoming Daytona 500 next weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. This will be his second appearance in NASCAR in two years after he attended the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talk with Richard Childress prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 - Source: Getty Images

CBS News Senior Correspondent Ed O'Keefe took to his X account to share an update on the 47th US President. He wrote,

"START YOUR ENGINES: Per @NicoleSganga @kristincbrown and me: President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 next Sunday, Feb 16, multiple people tell us. We're told we may "see the Beast do a few laps on the track." Trump was previously there in 2020."

Expand Tweet

This will be his second appearance at the iconic NASCAR race in five years. Prior to 2020, Trump attended the aftermath of the 2001 Daytona 500, when Dale Earnhardt suffered a fatal accident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback