NASCAR penalties: Who was charged with what?

Since superspeedway tracks require a distinctive aero and engine package, some NASCAR teams, whether intentionally or not, tend to get caught with faulty modifications. Over in the Xfinity Series, two cars were penalized for illegal rear bumper covers at Talladega Superspeedway, resulting in a points deduction and a fine.

The two cars in question were the #87 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet (Austin Green) and the #99 Viking Motorsports Chevy (Matt DiBenedetto). NASCAR handed them L1-level penalties after finding faulty modified parts in the pre-race inspection last weekend, violating Sections 14.4.A and 14.4.11.C&D in the Rule Book.

Jayski announced the report on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Talladega penalties: The Nos. 87 and 99 Xfinity Series teams were tagged with L1-level penalties for rear bumper cover violations found in pre-race tech."

A rear bumper cover allows NASCAR drivers to bump draft while minimizing the chances of spinning out the car in front. This is part of the superspeedway package, along with a lower horsepower rating and downforce-inducing aero bits, forcing the pack to stay closer next to each other.

With the #87 and #99 coming up short in the pre-race inspection, the sanctioning body deducted 20 points and five playoff points (drivers and teams). However, Green shouldn't be affected as much, considering he's not in contention for the championship as a part-time driver.

In addition, Jordan Anderson Racing and Viking Motorsports were also slapped with a $25,000 fine each.

Matt DiBenedetto (#99) alongside Connor Zilisch (#88) at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Getty

At the end of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, Austin Hill earned his third win of the 2025 Xfinity Series season. Matt DiBenedetto finished fifth, while Austin Green didn't qualify in the 38-car field on Saturday, April 26.

NASCAR disqualified Joey Logano, Ryan Preece over illegal spoiler at Talladega Superspeedway

Aside from the Xfinity Series, the Cup Series grid saw Joey Logano and Ryan Preece get disqualified for violating the NASCAR Rule Book on the rear spoiler. As a result, the two Ford pilots lost their top-five finishes at Talladega Superspeedway.

According to NASCAR, Logano's #22 Team Penske Ford violated Section 14.5.8.E, which requires all fasteners to be securely fastened at all times. Meanwhile, Preece's #60 RKF Racing Ford had illegal shims in the rear spoiler area.

Both teams accepted the DQ and decided not to file an appeal. However, they clarified that the faulty modifications weren't intentional.

Joey Logano (#22) ahead of Ryan Preece (#60) at Talladega Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano and Ryan Preece plummeted down the Jack Link's 500 finishing order after crossing the line in fifth and second, respectively, which would've been their season-best results. The defending series champion lost out on a 41-point outing, while the first-year RFK Racing driver gave up a 40-point day.

Austin Cindric was declared the race winner after taking the checkered flag ahead of Preece by 0.022 seconds. After the DQ, Kyle Larson moved up to second, followed by William Byron, Noah Gragson, and Chase Elliott, who took over Logano's fifth place.

NASCAR will return to the 2.66-mile Alabama track in October for a Round of 8 superspeedway showdown.

