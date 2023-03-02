NASCAR Pennzoil 400 odds for all drivers explored

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will be checking into Sin City this weekend for drivers to play their hands in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long track will host the third point-paying regular-season race of the current season, with drivers looking to leave their mark on NASCAR's West Swing races.
This weekend marks the sport's first of two visits to the oval throughout the year, with drivers and teams returning to the Nevada track during the playoffs later this year. The last week's winner at the Pala Casino 400, Kyle Busch sits atop the driver's odds table for the upcoming Sunday as well, with +600 odds of winning the race.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson closely follows the Richard Childress Racing driver with +700 odds of winning in Las Vegas. Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and Team Penske's Joey Logano are tied at +800 odds of visiting Victory Lane.
Here is the driver's odds table for the complete entry list in the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday:
As per predictions from DraftKings.com, Kyle Busch seems set to take another victory with his new team this Sunday.
Chase Elliott's thoughts on Kyle Busch's performance in last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race
Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was one driver who did not seem surprised by what Kyle Busch managed to achieve in Fontana last weekend.
The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen elaborating in a post-race interview about the Richard Childress Racing driver's ability behind the wheel of a stock car.
"Why is anyone surprised by this? I mean, that's mind-boggling to me that anyone who's surprised that Kyle's a fantastic, one of the best racecar drivers to ever do this and that didn't change overnight. I'm not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge in my opinion."
The stage is set for drivers such as Bush and Larson to battle it out at the 1.5-mile-long Las Vegas Motor Speedway along with other notable contenders such as Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin this weekend for the Pennzoil 400. The race is set to go live on March 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.