NASCAR Pennzoil 400 odds for all drivers explored

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will be checking into Sin City this weekend for drivers to play their hands in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long track will host the third point-paying regular-season race of the current season, with drivers looking to leave their mark on NASCAR's West Swing races.

This weekend marks the sport's first of two visits to the oval throughout the year, with drivers and teams returning to the Nevada track during the playoffs later this year. The last week's winner at the Pala Casino 400, Kyle Busch sits atop the driver's odds table for the upcoming Sunday as well, with +600 odds of winning the race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson closely follows the Richard Childress Racing driver with +700 odds of winning in Las Vegas. Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and Team Penske's Joey Logano are tied at +800 odds of visiting Victory Lane.

Here is the driver's odds table for the complete entry list in the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday:

Driver Odds Kyle Busch +600 Kyle Larson +700 Ross Chastain +800 Joey Logano +800 Denny Hamlin +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 Christopher Bell +1200 Tyler Reddick +1500 Kevin Harvick +2000 Alex Bowman +2000 Erik Jones +4000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Bubba Wallace +4000 Daniel Suarez +5000 Brad Keselowski +5000 Austin Dillon +5000 Ryan Preece +6000 Ty Gibbs +8000 Noah Gragson +8000 Chris Buescher +8000 Austin Cindric +8000 Aric Almirola +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 A.J. Allmendinger +10000 Justin Haley +15000 Michael McDowell +25000 Harrison Burton +25000 Ty Dillon +50000 Todd Gilliland +50000 Corey Lajoie +50000 J.J. Yeley +100000 Cody Ware +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000

As per predictions from DraftKings.com, Kyle Busch seems set to take another victory with his new team this Sunday.

Chase Elliott's thoughts on Kyle Busch's performance in last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race

Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was one driver who did not seem surprised by what Kyle Busch managed to achieve in Fontana last weekend.

The #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen elaborating in a post-race interview about the Richard Childress Racing driver's ability behind the wheel of a stock car.

"Why is anyone surprised by this? I mean, that's mind-boggling to me that anyone who's surprised that Kyle's a fantastic, one of the best racecar drivers to ever do this and that didn't change overnight. I'm not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge in my opinion."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott on Kyle Busch challenging for the wins at the Clash, Daytona and then the win at Fontana: “I’m not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge.” Chase Elliott on Kyle Busch challenging for the wins at the Clash, Daytona and then the win at Fontana: “I’m not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge.” https://t.co/JvttREGXqM

The stage is set for drivers such as Bush and Larson to battle it out at the 1.5-mile-long Las Vegas Motor Speedway along with other notable contenders such as Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin this weekend for the Pennzoil 400. The race is set to go live on March 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Poll : 0 votes