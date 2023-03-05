Create

NASCAR Pennzoil 400 starting lineup - Defending champion Joey Logano wins first pole in 2023

By Dheeraj A
Modified Mar 05, 2023 11:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano grabbed his first pole of the 2023 season for the Pennzoil 400. Logano posted a lap of 29.028 (186.053 mph) on the 1.5-mile circuit to claim his 27th career pole. The #22 driver, a favorite heading into the weekend, won the Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year.

Heading into the practice session, Josh Berry grabbed the headlines by taking the wheel for the #9 car. Berry was named as a substitute for the injured #9 driver Chase Elliot. The 2020 NASCAR champion fractured his tibia in a snowboarding accident on Friday, ruling him out of the race.

In Qualifying, Berry posted a lap of 30.153 (179.087 mph) and will be starting in the 32nd position in his third NASCAR Cup Series start.

We got the 22 @pennzoil @FordPerformance Mustang on the pole for the #Pennzoil400! https://t.co/CwoEYnSUNx

Tyler Reddick didn't post a time in either practice or qualifying due to engine issues discovered by the team on Saturday morning. B.J. McLeod's qualifying attempt was hampered due to a transaxle issue.

Harrison Burton didn't participate in the qualifying session after damaging his car in the practice session. The #21 car ran over a lug nut on the front stretch, damaging the radiator. Burton couldn't control the car as it snapped and hit the outside wall.

Incident in Group B practice with the No. 21. https://t.co/yxN7rS27Ir

William Byron qualifies on the front row starting beside Logano as the fastest Chevrolet driver. Rookie Ty Gibbs took his highest qualifying position in fourth, ahead of all the Toyotas.

Kyle Busch lines up in the third row. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion seems unstoppable, winning the previous race at the Auto Club Speedway. He also won the Truck series race on Friday.

NASCAR: Starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400

The starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  14. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  15. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #34 - Michael McDowell
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  24. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  25. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #31 - Justin Haley
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #41 - Ryan Preece
  32. #9 - Josh Berry
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod

The green flag for the Pennzoil 400 drops at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 5.

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
