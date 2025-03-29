NASCAR phenom Connor Zilisch’s Martinsville pole ends a 9-year drought for JR Motorsports’ No. 88 

NASCAR protege Connor Zilisch bagged another massive record at Martinsville with his second pole in the series. The 18-year-old ended JR Motorsports' almost nine-year drought for the No. 88, securing a pole position at an oval track for the Xfinity race.

Ad

The No. 88 car has been on the Xfinity field since 2005 and has amassed multiple race wins and poles. However, its last pole was secured by Alex Bowman at an oval track in Michigan.

While the No. 88 charter has secured multiple top-three starts since then, its drivers were unable to bag the pole position. Regardless of the odds being against him, Connor Zilisch put the car on pole, in front of his teammate, Carson Kvapil.

Ad

Trending

Sharing his excitement after bagging his first pole at an oval track in the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch said (via NASCAR):

"Last time I was here in the Truck, I qualified 27th, so went from completely one end of the spectrum to the other. Proud of this JR Motorsports team, we have four fast cars at the track every week and excited to have this Carolina Carports Chevrolet up front for tomorrow. We were fast in practice and pretty fast in qualifying too, so hopefully we can be good when it rubbers up in the race tomorrow."

Ad

The North Carolina-born driver has often been regarded as a road course driver. However, his result at the qualifying for seventh round of the 2025 Xfinity season would have halted such debates.

JR Motorsports' and Connor Zilisch had rewritten history once before

Connor Zilisch at the NASCAR Xfinity: Mission 200 at The Glen - Source: USA Today

Zilisch has not etched his name in the history books for the first time. He has been deemed as a future Cup Series champion by many.

Ad

Moreover, his tale with JRM has not been uneventful. At his debut weekend in the Xfinity Series with JRM in Watkins Glen. Connor Zilisch secured the pole position for his debut race in the series.

His impressive pace continued into the raceday, as the teenager led the most laps and won the race in his first attempt. Zilisch was happy with his effort around the sub 2.5-mile circuit, and said (via Red Bull):

Ad

"Words can’t describe the feeling. I’ve put in a lot of work for this moment and have been preparing for this race for a long time. It feels good that it paid off. Just honored to be here in this position with JR Motorsports."

If Connor Zilisch wins the race at Martinsville Speedway, it will be his third win in the series and the second of his 2025 campaign. He currently stands seventh in the championship standings with 164 points and will be to reduce his deficit to the table toppers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback