NASCAR Pinty's Series rebranded as Canada Series, 2024 schedule revealed

In a bid to move away from from a title sponsor model, NASCAR's Canadian regional series, the Pinty's Series, has been renamed as NASCAR Canada Series.

Amidst rising demands for more international representation in America's top flight stock car racing series, NASCAR is making some changes to its racing competition in the Great White North.

Set to move forward with a presenting partner model, the Pinty's Series has been rebranded to NASCAR Canada Series. A similar change was observed in the Cup Series back in 2019 when it's partnership with Monster Energy came to an end, resulting in a name change without a title sponsor.

Unlike Monster Energy, however, Pinty's will continue to partner with the series alongside Evirum as presenting partners.

The Canada Series, kicking of on May 19, 2024 in Ontario, will feature a total of 13 races in 2024. The season is set to conclude at the Autodrome Montmagny in September.

It was also announced in the press release that Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame member Alan Labrosse will serve as the General Manager of the Canada Series. He has been serving as an executive of Canadian motorsports for a while.

NASCAR officials and sponsors react to Canada Series rebranding

NASCAR Chief International Officer Chad Seigler shared his optimism towards this rebranding and what it means for the future of the sport outside of the US. He said (via Toby Christie):

"Canadian motorsports fans are incredibly passionate, and the new Canada Series name appropriately captures their nationalistic pride. The series features Canada’s biggest racing stars, competing at the top tracks across the country."

Seigler added:

“With an influx of talented young drivers and a garage full of healthy and competitive teams, interest in the series is at an all-time high. We are excited to build off recent momentum and deliver great racing to fans across Canada.”

Meanwhile Yanick Gervais, the President and CEO of Olymel, said:

"Once again, we are very proud to associate the name of our Pinty’s brand with Canada Series as a presenting partner, thus supporting motorsport in Canada, which will now have a new race in Quebec."

Evirum president Julien Remillard was thrilled to join the Canada Series. She said:

“Evirum is excited to join NASCAR Canada as one of their Presenting Partners and as its Official Residual Materials Management and Environmental Solutions Provider. Our involvement in this thrilling series dates back to last season, where we offered support to some drivers, race promoters, and race track operators. When the opportunity to become a Series Partner presented itself, it was a natural progression in alignment with our expanding presence across Canada and the United States.”

Treyten Lapcevich was the winner of the 2023 Pinty's Series with a total of seven wins.