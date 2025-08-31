NASCAR Playoffs field casts least confidence in SVG and Austin Dillon moving forward

As the NASCAR Cup Series heats up and heads for its first playoff race, all 16 qualified drivers have their predictions set for the final stages of the season. At the Playoffs Media Day in Charlotte, all playoff drivers were given the mic, but in anonymity, to share their honest picks for the postseason.

As a result, two names were revealed that cast the least confidence by the grid moving forward. The two drivers were Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Dillon, who the playoff drivers expect not to move ahead after the Round of 16.

Despite being a rookie sensation with four road-course wins in 2025, Shane van Gisbergen drew the most votes as the biggest surprise to advance out of the Round of 16, with six votes pointing to him. Van Gisbergen finished the regular season of the Cup Series ranked 25th before the playoff reset, displaying a poor run in the races apart from the road courses.

When asked about who would be the biggest surprise to advance out of the Round of 16, a fellow driver presented his views, naming Van Gisbergen.

"I don’t think he will advance, but if he does, SVG,” one driver said, via NASCAR.

Not far behind Shane van Gisbergen in this dubious distinction was Austin Dillon, voted by four drivers as the other biggest “surprise to advance.” Despite a timely win at Richmond that got him into the postseason, Dillon entered the playoffs 15th of 16 in points, under the cutline.

“It may be a surprise to some, but I see Austin Dillon advancing. He’s good at Darlington,” one driver said via NASCAR.

For SVG, it’s his raw talent on unfamiliar ovals that breeds concern, even among those who see his potential. For Dillon, his underdog status is both an underestimation and a motivation for him to prove everyone wrong.

Kyle Larson opens up about biggest challenges ahead of NASCAR playoffs

Kyle Larson enters the NASCAR playoffs as the top seed among the 16 drivers qualified. He has a 26-point cushion, which is the largest among the playoff drivers. As he gears up for the postseason of the Cup Series, he revealed the biggest challenges that he would have to deal with.

When asked about his weak spots in the NASCAR Cup Series, Larson said, via Peter Stratta:

"Yeah, I think still the shorter, flatter tracks. So, seeing Gateway and New Hampshire in the playoffs is not something that I was thrilled about. But I do think we’ve made our package better on that style of track."

Larson also pointed out Iowa and Richmond, highlighting his team's progress at these venues. At Gateway, the driver has an average finish of 8.7 across three starts with one top-five finish. At the New Hampshire racetrack, he’s averaged 11.2 in 14 starts with six top fives.

