NASCAR Power Rankings: 5 standout drivers shaping up for 2025 Las Vegas Cup race

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially four races complete after Sunday's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix. Now, the circuit will turn its attention to Las Vegas this weekend.

Ad

A handful of drivers have stood out among the rest as the best in the Cup Series season thus far. Here, we'll take a look at who's running strong heading into Las Vegas in this week's power rankings.

#5 Tyler Reddick

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

While his race at Phoenix didn't pan out well, Tyler Reddick has still been one of the fastest guys in the field. The driver of the #45 23XI Racing Toyota sits third in the points standings after four races.

Ad

Trending

Despite a 20th-place finish at Phoenix, Reddick still earned 15 stage points. He has two top fives this season - a third at CoTA and a runner-up in the Daytona 500. Heading into LAs Vegas, Reddick's looking strong after four races.

#4 Alex Bowman

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Getty

With three top-10 finishes in the first four races, Alex Bowman is heading into Las Vegas this weekend with momentum. The driver of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sits sixth in the points following a seventh-place run at Phoenix.

Ad

Bowman recorded a ninth-place run at CoTA and a sixth-place effort in the Daytona 500. Having won at Las Vegas back in 2022, don't be surprised if Bowman pulls into victory lane this Sunday.

#3 Kyle Busch

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Don't look now, but Kyle Busch has quietly strung together three top-10 finishes this season. The driver of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet posted an eighth-place finish at Phoenix and is looking to be closing in on ending that lengthy winless drought dating back to June 2023.

Ad

The two-time Cup Series champion led the most laps and narrowly missed out on winning at Circuit of the Americas. Busch finished fifth at CoTA, backing up a seventh-place run at Atlanta earlier. While it hasn't been flashy, Busch has been one of the most consistent drivers in the field to start the 2025 season.

#2 William Byron

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Still riding the high of his Daytona 500 win to start the season, William Byron has been in contention from the start of the 2025 season. Aside from crashing out at Atlanta, Byron has finished no worse than sixth in three of the first four races and currently leads the points standings.

Ad

To go with his Daytona win, the driver of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet posted a runner-up finish at the Circuit of the Americas and a sixth-place effort at Phoenix. He started Phoenix from the pole and won the opening stage of the event. Gunning for his third straight Championship 4 appearance this season, Byron's 2025 campaign is off to a hot start.

#1 Christopher Bell

NASCAR: Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Imagn

There's no questioning who's the hottest driver in the Cup Series right now. With three straight wins in the first four races, Christopher Bell has quickly emerged as the early-season championship favorite.

More impressively, Bell's three-race win streak has been on three different types of tracks. The driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota first won at the drafting track of Atlanta, backed it up with a victory on the Circuit of the Americas road course, and most recently grabbed a win on the intermediate track of Phoenix. With all the momentum on his side, Bell will aim to be the first driver to win four straight Cup races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback