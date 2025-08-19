NASCAR president drops big hint at loosening restrictions for Cup drivers in Xfinity and Truck Series 

NASCAR’s President, Steve O’Donnell, has stirred the motorsports world with a subtle but significant hint that the longstanding limitations on top-tier Cup drivers competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series might be facing a rethink.

During the announcement of O’Reilly Auto Parts as the incoming title sponsor for the second‑tier series, formerly known as the Xfinity series, which will now be rebranded in 2026, O’Donnell confided that NASCAR is closely examining the current restrictions on the Cup drivers.

For years, those veterans descending into lower‑tier races were affectionately and at times critically dubbed “Buschwhackers,” a nickname born of their dominant presence and impact on emerging talent. The sporting body originally imposed limits to balance entertainment, fair competition, and developmental opportunity. The move initially trimmed Xfinity appearances from seven to five a year for seasoned Cup drivers.

"We’re going to look at who is able to race in the series in the future as well and maybe make some changes down the road. We’ve certainly had discussions with The CW and in the Truck Series as well (about), ‘Does that rule as it stands now make the most sense to continue as it is? Do we tweak it?’ So we’re looking at a lot of things over the offseason and talking to a lot of the teams and drivers." Steve O' Donnell said via the Sports Business Journal

As the sport heads into the off‑season consultations, with stakeholders ranging from circuit executives to individual teams, there’s a palpable sense that evolution is coming. Fans and drivers alike will be watching closely: will this be a modest rule tweak, or the start of a broader shift in how the sport balances its legacy stars with rising generations?

O' Reilly Auto Parts is all set to sponsor NASCAR's second-tier national series.

NASCAR recently confirmed that its second-tier national series, which was known as the Xfinity series, will have a change of sponsors from next season. The sport will end its 11-year partnership with Comcast's Xfinity internet brand. O' Reilly Auto Parts is an automotive parts company with over 6400 stores across three countries: the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Missouri-based company will come on board as the fourth title sponsor in the history of the series. Steve O' Donnell recently spoke about the decision to select O' Reilly as the title sponsor for the series.

"Like the great sport of NASCAR, O'Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people. This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of the sport's stars and fans while celebrating the journey we've been on together for decades." Steve O'Donnell said via ESPN

The Xfinity series will now be called the NASCAR O' Reilly Auto Parts Series, effective from next year.

