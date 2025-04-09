NASCAR product hit by Trump’s latest tariffs

Following US President Donald Trump's latest 54% tariff increase on goods imported from China, Lionel Racing, NASCAR's official diecast partner, announced a price hike. According to a memo unearthed by Sports Business Journal, the toy car maker is implementing up to a 29% price increase.

NASCAR has licensed Lionel Racing to make diecast racecars since 2010. The company produces 1:24- and 1:64-scale NASCAR cars, including race-winning versions, which feature distinctive design details such as confetti and damages, if any.

Starting April 9, race fans can expect an 18% increase (from $85 to $99.95 SRP) on standard 1:24-scale race-winning diecasts. Meanwhile, the elite version of such diecasts is bound for a 29% increase (from $120 to $155 SRP).

Speaking about the skyrocketing prices, Lionel CEO Howard Hitchcock previously wrote in an email (via SBJ):

"The additional 34% tariff announced Wednesday, April 2, by the Trump administration means Lionel will be paying a 54 percent tariff on imported die-cast beginning April 9."

"Because our business is primarily based on a pre-order model, we are evaluating our pricing strategy as this increased tariff rate places a significant burden on our business going forward. We began communicating price adjustments on Race-Win die-cast to wholesale customers on April 4. More price adjustments will be forthcoming."

The latest race-winning car in Lionel's catalog is Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota Camry. The long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, marking his second victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The #11 Toyota featured a throwback tribute paint scheme for Carl Edwards' '06 Office Depot livery. Since Edwards is known to celebrate his wins with a backflip off his racecar, many looked forward to Hamlin doing the same. However, the 44-year-old refused to try and admitted not being as athletic as his former JGR teammate.

"We are obviously going to watch very closely": NASCAR president on Trump administration's tariff increase

NASCAR President Steve Phelps commented on the effects of the Donald Trump administration's new tariffs on the sport. Phelps said that the stock car racing league is closely monitoring the situation as the consequences are yet to be seen.

According to a report by Sports Business Journal, the Next-Gen car uses parts sourced outside the US. With teams acquiring parts from the same suppliers, the latest tariff increase should affect the entire grid.

"It’s something that we are obviously going to watch very closely and I’m sure the folks (at other teams) are having discussions (about)," Phelps said via Hauler Talk [1:07:34]

Additionally, Steve Phelps discussed the impact of the 25% tariff on cars assembled outside the US, particularly concerning stock car personalities like Rick Hendrick who run automotive businesses. The NASCAR chief doesn't know how the situation will pan out, though he assured that they are keeping an eye on it.

"I had a conversation with Rick Hendrick, and obviously his base business is affected by the tariffs. What that looks like for him, he doesn’t know, but you can bet he’s monitoring it on a daily basis, and we’re doing the same," he added.

Rick Hendrick's Hendrick Automotive Group sponsors several drivers in the league. Notably, the Hendrick Motorsports boss' dealership company is usually featured on Kyle Larson's #5 Chevrolet Camaro.

