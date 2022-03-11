NASCAR promotes Steve O'Donnell within the organization

Steve O’Donnell and Ben Kennedy have been promoted to new roles within NASCAR.

In a press release on Thursday, O’Donnell was promoted to chief operating officer while Kennedy was named senior vice-president of racing development and strategy.

Steve Phelps, the NASCAR president, says the promotion of O’Donnell and Kennedy is based on the work ethic and experience they have shown.

Speaking about the elevation to their new role, Phelps said:

“With more than 25 years of NASCAR experience across a variety of disciplines, Steve O’Donnell has earned the respect of the entire industry, and his collaborative leadership in the competition space has positioned the sport for incredible growth for years to come. In a short time, Ben Kennedy has proven to be an innovative, thoughtful leader with bold ideas and a tireless work ethic. He returns to his competition roots with this new role, one in which he will no doubt excel.”

O’Donnell will oversee all competition and racing operations. Additional duties will include track operations & strategic development, track properties, track presidents, and respective events.

O’Donnell has served as the Chief of Racing Development since 2014. During his tenure, he has made several innovative advancements in the sport.

Some of these include the implementation of the new playoff format for all three national series as well as stage racing formats in 2017 and played an important role in the development of the Next Gen car.

O’Donnell and Kennedy will work together and have immediate oversight at track competition and racing innovation.

Steve O’Donnell feels that the organization is in a prime position to grow. He is also deeply passionate about the organization and its fans.

Speaking about building success in the sport, O’Donnell said:

“NASCAR is in a prime position for growth, and I look forward to helping our talented team continue the work necessary to build our sport, I am deeply passionate about sport, its fans and those who work in our industry. Together, we will continue the unprecedented collaboration to ensure our sport’s success.”

Expressing his excitement to return to the competition team, Kennedy said:

“I am excited to return to the Competition team and continue to learn from some of the most innovative leaders across our sport. The racing this season with the Next Gen car is some of the best we’ve ever seen. It is truly an exciting time in NASCAR, and I look forward to helping this talented team grow our sport.”

The fourth race of the 2022 Cup Series will be held at Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500, on Sunday, March 13.

