NASCAR race today time and channel explored (19th March 2023)

Chevrolet is the dominant brand in the NASCAR Cup Series when the tour makes its stop at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend after the Daytona 500 and the West Coast swing.

All four races this season have been won by Chevy teams, with William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports taking the final two victories in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

About 705 laps have been led by Chevy drivers this year. Toyota is trailing by 221 while Ford is at 74. Since Toyota last scored in Atlanta in September 2013, Chevrolet has triumphed there six times, while Ford has done so five times.

The weekend schedule is as follows:

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Rain, potentially heavy. High of 68. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 55. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 7%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 50.

Friday, March 17

(All times Eastern and Indian Standard Time included)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Truck Series

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

4:35 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, March 18

Garage open

9 a.m.ET | 6.30 pm IST – 1:30 p.m.ET | 11 p.m IST — Cup Series

11 a.m.ET | 8.30 pm IST – 7 p.m. ET | 4.30 am IST (19 March) — Truck Series

2 p.m ET | 11.30 p.m IST – 10:30 p.m. ET | 8 am IST (19 March) — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:35 a.m. ET | 9 p.m IST– 1 p.m. ET | — Cup qualifying (FS1)

2 p.m. ET | 11.30 p.m IST — Truck race (135 laps, 207 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. ET | 2.30 a.m IST (19 March ) — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 19

Garage open

Noon – 9:30 p.m.ET | 7 am IST (20 March) — Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. ET | 12.30 a.m IST (20 March)— Cup race (260 laps, 400 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Hendrick Motorsports is given hefty fines by NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports received a harsh penalty from NASCAR on Tuesday (March 14) for problems with the hood louvers that were found on all four of the team's cars last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The following sanctions were given by NASCAR:

Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and William Byron each received a 100 point deduction and a 10 playoff point penalty.

Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle, and Blake Harris were each suspended for four races. NASCAR also assessed everyone a $100,000 fine.

Each of the four Hendrick teams received a 100 owner point and 10 playoff point penalty from NASCAR.

“We are disappointed with today’s decision by NASCAR to issue penalties and have elected to appeal based on a variety of facts.” the team stated.

All four crew chiefs will miss Sunday (March 19)'s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to Hendrick Motorsports, which also announced that it will not ask for a delay of crew chief bans. Later on, replacement crew chiefs will be revealed by the team.

