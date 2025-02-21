NASCAR racer and Victoria's Secret model Toni Breidinger trades racetrack for a beach in green bikini for SI Swimsuit debut

NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger appeared in the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Flaunting a green bikini, the Arab-American model was seen posing for the camera on the Boca Raton beaches in Florida.

Ad

However, the development didn’t come as a bolt from the blue for her 44.6k fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) as last year, she announced the news through a post. Notably, she’s the first NASCAR driver to be featured on Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.

“It’s an honor to be featured in the 2025 @SI_Swimsuit @SInow issue,” Breidinger wrote. “It’s very surreal to be in this issue along side so many inspiring athletes. thank you a million to everyone who made this dream of mine come true!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

2025 marks her first full season with TRICON Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series. She has made select starts for the team over the last two seasons, with her best finish being a P15 at Kansas Motor Speedway in 2023.

“Racing full-time with Tricon is a dream for me,” Breidinger said after landing the deal. “It’s been a 15-year process to get here, but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it.”

Ad

Breidinger is currently driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra with sponsorships from Raising Cane's, Celsius, and Sunoco. Last year, she delivered 11 top-10 finishes in 20 races and ended the season fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship.

"I wouldn't have this opportunity if it wasn't for Toyota, Raising Cane's, CELSIUS, and Sunoco,” she said in a statement (via Newsweek). “I'm beyond grateful to have these partners and team in my corner to take this next step in my career.”

Ad

Last week, Breidinger’s day ended early at Daytona as she got caught between two lanes at the 2.5-mile, high-banked racetrack. Next up is the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, scheduled for Saturday, February 22. Fans can watch her on FS1 from 1:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Toni Breidinger reveals how she leveraged her modeling career to bag a full-time NASCAR contract

Toni Breidinger has worked for Victoria's Secret, GAP, and Free People in the past. One would normally not expect a successful model like her to make a living off of a career in racing, but, well, Breidinger is certainly an exception. She is never ready to choose between the things that she is passionate about.

Ad

“It's kind of funny, cause everyone's like 'oh, you have to do one thing,” she told Forbes. “You have to be a race car driver or a model, you can't do both'.”

"They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel...they kind of really go hand in hand for me. And I feel like I'm able to balance them really well,” she added.

Ad

It so happened that some of Breidinger’s partners from the world of modeling and beauty pageantry did not know anything about NASCAR before she introduced them to it.

“So coming to some of my partners say, 'hey, I'm in the Truck Series', they're like, 'OK, cool, we really don't know that is, but we're going to support you no matter what’” she smiled.

She has already secured lucrative deals with CELSIUS, Raising Cane's, and Victoria's Secret. Breidinger is a role model for all those young women who dream of putting on the firesuit one day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"