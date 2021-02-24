Limited number of premium seats still available for Sunday’s NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced on Wednesday that there is still some premium seating available for Sunday’s NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400. All tickets in the socially-distanced grandstand have sold out.

The Champions Club, an enclosed area with upscale food and beverages, is located atop Turn 1 with reserved outdoor chairback seating. Additionally, NASCAR fans with RVs can choose to be inside or outside the Speedway. Reserved spots on the inside come with water and electrical hookups. The outside has reserved and non-reserved slots.

.@dennyhamlin gets to start this year's #DixieVodka400 in the same spot he finished last year! ☝️



Full starting grid ➡️ https://t.co/cEil8KtkZI https://t.co/FJ0RMpXqno — Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) February 24, 2021

New NASCAR Cup Series owner and Miami native Pitbull will be in attendance.

Sunday will mark the first appearance of Grammy Award-winning musical artist and Miami native Pitbull, who is now a part-owner of the new NASCAR team, Trackhouse Racing. The No. 99 is piloted by Daniel Suarez.

Read more: Daniel Suarez battles sickness to finish 16th on Daytona Road Course

Race fans can still purchase socially-distanced grandstand tickets for NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250. The track has a special Family 4-Pack that includes two adult tickets, two kids' tickets (12 and younger), and two Racing Electronics scanner rentals to get an inside track of all the action. Premium seating is also offered.

Read more: Ty Gibbs lands extended Xfinity schedule after Daytona win

“Last year, we became the first major sporting venue globally to welcome back fans, and we are excited for the opportunity to see even more of them here for two days this year,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia in a release. “In addition to the tremendous racing that has always existed at Homestead-Miami Speedway, fans will be treated to some great entertainment options before and after the race on both days, giving all of our guests a true ‘taste of Miami.’

Advertisement

Read more: NASCAR at Homestead: TV schedule, start times, entry list

Grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 start at $30.00, while kids under 12 are admitted for free. For information on how to purchase the above, fans can visit https://www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com/upgrades or call 866-409-RACE (7223).

The Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 will be televised by FOX Sports 1 with the green flag expected at 4:30 p.m. Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, will take the green flag at 3:30 p.m. and is broadcasted by FOX.