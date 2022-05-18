"His finish was better than your take" - NASCAR Radio Twitter handle takes down conservative author's criticism of Bubba Wallace Jr.

Bubba Wallace Jr. is among the drivers who have encountered a bumpy season since the Daytona 500. Last weekend, however, was one of his best racing weekends this season. He ran in the top-5 and top-10 several times before eventually collecting his second top-10 finish of the season since the runner-up finish at the Daytona 500.

Judging from how he raced all day long, his car speed was set to take a top-5 finish, but pit crew penalties ended up pulling him back twice. Following a string of poor finishes and DNFs, Bubba Wallace Jr. has been receiving criticism from different corners. With last week's performance, many thought the driver deserved a thumbs up for a job well done.

One conservative author, however, had a different opinion as he took to his Twitter account to blast Bubba Wallace Jr.’s performances, stating:

“Bubba Wallace is a TERRIBLE Nascar driver, he has no business in the big leagues.”

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Bubba Wallace is a TERRIBLE Nascar driver, he has no business in the big leagues.

His post didn’t sit well with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as they fearlessly defended the driver, articulating how great he was throughout the race. While replying to the author, they wrote:

“@BubbaWallace came from the back twice (due to penalties that were not his fault) to beat 26 other drivers today-including this year’s “Daytona 500” winner- and 4 former #NASCAR Cup Series Champions. Only 9 drivers finished ahead of him. His finish was way better than your take.”

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) @SiriusXMNASCAR @NickAdamsinUSA . @BubbaWallace came from the back twice (due to penalties that were not his fault) to beat 26 other drivers today - including this year's "Daytona 500" winner - and 4 former #NASCAR Cup Series Champions. Only 9 drivers finished ahead of him. His finish was better than your take.

NASCAR fans flooded the comment section, with some accusing the author of being racially motivated. The 28-year-old driver, however, has not yet responded to the authors' take.

One fan replied, tweeting:

Toby Christie @Toby_Christie @NickAdamsinUSA Interesting that you choose to pick one NASCAR driver that you feel doesn't belong. Especially on a day where said driver rebounded from several issues on pit road to score a top-10.

Another replied to the tweet, writing:

Seth Eggert @SethEggert91



@NickAdamsinUSA Having @BubbaWallace in the @NASCAR Cup Series makes #NASCAR and the whole sport a better place for everyone, whether you like it or not. A more diverse, equal, and inclusive NASCAR is a better NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway 2022 season

The 23XI team has been experiencing difficulties for quite some time, but last week in Kansas it was the best team with the fastest cars of all day. Kurt Busch went all the way to the victory line while Bubba Wallace Jr. managed to bounce back twice from the back to the top-10.

If Bubba raced a clean race without any pullbacks, the team could have collected a clean 1-2. The previous week at Darlington Superspeedway, Bubba, alongside his teammate Kurt Busch, was sitting in the top-10 before a stroke of bad luck fell on them following Truex Jr.'s crash that ended their race prematurely.

After wondering what he did to piss off the gods of racing, it seems the same gods heard his cry. If he maintains the pace, he will surely have a bright future in the upcoming races.

