NASCAR rain delay plan for the Daytona 500 - All you need to know

Jeff Gluck, the veteran NASCAR journalist, revealed the plans for the rain delay during the ongoing 2025 Daytona 500.

The 2025 Daytona 500, known as NASCAR's "Great American Race," encountered an early weather issue, resulting in a rain delay just 11 laps into the event on Sunday. Chase Briscoe claimed the pole position, which was Toyota's first in this race. However, the defending champion, William Byron, was in the lead when the red flag was displayed due to the worsening rain.

Jeff Gluck on X revealed the plan for the rain delay during the Great American Race:

"Here's the rain delay plan at the #DAYTONA500 -- #NASCAR expecting it to rain for awhile (2-3 hours?) -- After it clears, they'll try to dry the track (2-2.5 hours typically) and get the race in. -- Possible late night ahead. Gonna try and nap in my car now, see ya later."

With the race on hold for the moment, both teams and fans are keeping a close eye on the weather, wishing for an improvement in conditions so that the 67th running of the Daytona 500 can be finished.

The race featured several drivers, including Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski, who had to start from the back due to issues like using backup cars and failing inspections. A new rule also permitted Helio Castroneves to join as the 41st car, which added to the thrill of the event.

Why is the Daytona 500 trophy called the Harley J. Earl Trophy? History and significance explained

The Daytona 500 trophy, officially called the Harley J. Earl Trophy, honors Harley Earl. He was a notable automotive designer and the second commissioner of NASCAR. He was associated with General Motors and is renowned for creating the legendary Chevrolet Corvette and the Firebird I prototype. This is showcased on top of the trophy. The trophy was first presented in 1959 to Lee Petty, signifying the start of its legacy as a symbol of triumph in NASCAR's most esteemed race.

Harley Earl's strong friendship with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. resulted in the trophy being named in honor. It was because of Earl's significant contributions to automotive design. After the race, the winning driver gets to lift the original trophy in Victory Lane, while both the driver and the team are awarded smaller replicas to keep as mementoes after the trophy lift.

The Harley J. Earl Trophy stands an impressive four feet tall and five feet wide, weighing around 54 pounds. It is designed to resemble the Daytona International Speedway.

