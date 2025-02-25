NASCAR registers best viewership numbers in five years following Atlanta

This past Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta garnered a high number of TV viewers. Named the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, the race drew over 1.3 million viewers, the best the event has done in TV viewers in five years.

Ad

The TV viewer number was brought to light by Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, who took to X and penned a message that said:

"@TheCW got 1.306 million viewers for Saturday's @NASCAR_Xfinity Series race at Atlanta, up around 10% from last year and the best for that event in five years."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The CW Network is the exclusive home for the Xfinity Series this season after broadcasting the handful of races last season. The partnership with the series will last until 2031. The broadcast team includes Adam Alexander, who is the lap-by-lap announcer, while former drivers Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman serve as color commentators.

Saturday's race was won by Austin Hill, who led a race-high 146 of 163 laps en route to his 11th career Xfinity Series victory and first of the 2025 season. More impressively, Hill tied Tony Stewart and the late Dale Earnhardt for the most wins on drafting tracks in the Xfinity Series with eight apiece.

Ad

The race saw eight cautions for 49 laps and 12 different lead changes. Behind Hill in the final results included defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, who finished second. Following Allgaier was Aric Almirola in third place, Sammy Smith in fourth place, and Nick Sanchez rounding out the top five.

Parker Kligerman said NASCAR on The CW coverage will keep getting better following Atlanta race

On the heels of scoring the best viewership for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in five years, "NASCAR on The CW" has become an instant upgrade for the circuit in 2025. Parker Kligerman, a part-time driver and color commentator for The CW, believes their coverage will keep improving as the season progresses.

Ad

Following the second race of the Xfinity Series 2025 campaign, Kligerman expressed his enthusiasm about being in the booth to help call the races via Instagram. He added that he's grateful for the positive feedback received about The CW's coverage, adding:

"Damn the booth is fun! Another awesome race by all the drivers and teams in the @xfinityracing series. Thank you for all the kind feedback for all of us on @nascarxfinityonthecw @thecw - it means a lot and we are only going to get better," Kligerman mentioned in his Instagram post.

Ad

Kligerman last drove full-time in the Xfinity Series last season when he was behind the wheel of the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing. Most recently, Kligerman initially won the season-opening CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Daytona, but after failing post-race inspection, he was stripped of the win via disqualification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"