NASCAR reinstates Carson Ware after suspension on behavioral penalty

The governing body has formally reinstated Carson Ware, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after an arrest in October 2021.

"Successfully completed the terms and conditions mandated for reinstatement".

Ware is now eligible to return to NASCAR activities.

He was suspended on October 21, 2021, following his arrest earlier that day, when the Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office granted him a $1,000 secured bond linked to charges of assault on a woman, simple assault, and damage to personal property.

NASCAR suspended Ware for violating the Rulebook's Member Conduct Guidelines. Furthermore, the SS Green Light Racing No. 17 team, which had entered Ware in four races last year, suspended him as well.

Carson Ware is the son of Cup Series team owner Rick Ware and the younger brother of Cup Series contender Cody Ware. He has competed in nine Xfinity Series races and one Camping World Truck Series race. Ware's best National Series finish was a 20th-place finish in the Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway during the 2020 season.

In his six appearances last season, he made five for his father's team, four in collaboration with SS-Green Light Racing and one for Mike Harmon Racing.

What else was in the NASCAR penalty report?

Another thing that was on the penalty report was a lug nut infraction by the Camping World Truck Series No. 13 ThorSport Racing squad.

Last weekend, NASCAR Officials punished the No. 13 ThorSport Racing team in the Camping World Truck Series for an unsecured lug nut discovery post-race at World Wide Technology Raceway, according to the week's penalty report. Carl Joiner Jr., crew chief of the No.13 team, and his driver Johnny Sauter were both fined $2,500.

Notably absent from the narrative is Sheldon Creed, the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing driver in the Xfinity Series, who walked across the track to express his disgust with Jade Buford. Under yellow flag conditions at Portland International Raceway, Creed approached Buford's car and gave him a double middle finger.

