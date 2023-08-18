NASCAR to release playoffs docuseries on Netflix, according to reports

In a groundbreaking move, NASCAR is reportedly deep in discussions with streaming giant Netflix to broadcast this season's playoffs docuseries, potentially reaching over 200 million subscribers, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The partnership has the potential to significantly enhance the profile of the racing property on a global scale. Rumors of this collaboration first began swirling earlier this year when the Sports Business Journal (SBJ) reported that the company was reevaluating its approach to docuseries content.

Unlike the previous year, when the "Race For The Championship" series was aired on the USA Network and later on Peacock, NASCAR had chosen to focus exclusively on the playoffs for its 2023 docuseries. This decision came amid a challenging season marked by off-track negotiations between teams and NASCAR regarding a new revenue sharing agreement.

While the idea of filming an entire season's worth of content was considered unattractive to both parties amidst ongoing negotiations, the prospect of documenting the high-stakes playoff races piqued the interest of NASCAR and Netflix alike.

Netflix, which boasts a staggering 200 million subscribers worldwide, holds the potential to connect the sport with a massive and diverse audience, transcending geographical boundaries and demographics.

Is the NASCAR and Netflix tie-up influenced by Formula 1?

With the playoffs set to kick off in a mere two weeks following the conclusion of the regular season finale at Daytona, the plans for the 10-week playoffs content series have remained under wraps. Sports Business Journal suggests that the delay in announcing these plans may stem from ongoing efforts to secure a partnership with the platform that played a pivotal role in propelling F1 to new heights of popularity in the United States.

While the financial specifics of the proposed deal remain undisclosed, sources close to the matter hint at the potential for a significant boost in exposure for the racing property, tapping into Netflix's vast global subscriber base. However, it remains uncertain when the docuseries would make its debut.

When approached for comment, NASCAR declined to provide an on-record statement regarding the matter. This comes after previously, in 2022, the platform aired a docuseries chronicling the journey of prominent driver Bubba Wallace, a series that later garnered widespread acclaim and earned a coveted Sports Emmy award.

It is important to note that Netflix's influence in the sports documentary arena has been steadily increasing, with numerous successful ventures into the genre. The streaming service's capacity to provide in-depth, behind-the-scenes content to a global audience has been a driving force behind its successes.

For instance, the acclaimed "Drive to Survive" series chronicling Formula 1 races has been credited with boosting the sport's popularity among American viewers. Given the parallels between F1's global reach and NASCAR's enduring popularity, experts speculate that a partnership of this nature could yield similarly transformative results for the American racing property.

If negotiations successfully culminate in a deal, the decision to focus solely on the playoffs content may prove to be a strategic maneuver that aligns perfectly with the changing landscape of sports broadcasting and streaming.

As the motorsport community eagerly awaits further updates, the potential collaboration between NASCAR and Netflix remains an exciting prospect that could reshape the way fans engage with the sport.