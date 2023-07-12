NASCAR releases 15 nominees for Hall of Fame Class of 2024 feat. Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and more

NASCAR has unveiled the list of 15 nominees for the highly anticipated Hall of Fame Class of 2024. It features some legendary figures who have left an indelible mark on the sport, with names like Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and others gracing the list.

The Modern-Era Ballot features some of the most accomplished individuals in history. Jimmie Johnson, the iconic seven-time Cup champion, leads the pack. Johnson's record-breaking career, coupled with his incredible teamwork with longtime crew chief Chad Knaus, has cemented their place in the competition's lore.

Knaus, now the Vice President of Competition at Hendrick Motorsports, collaborated with Johnson for all seven of his championship wins. He had an unprecedented streak of five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010.

Joining Johnson and Knaus on the Modern-Era Ballot are Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, and Harry Gant. Bonnett, a skilled driver, boasts 18 victories in the Cup Series, including back-to-back wins in the Coca-Cola 600.

Tim Brewer, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief, also earns a spot on the ballot. Burton, with 21 Cup Series wins under his belt, including the prestigious Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s, showcases his incredible talent.

Carl Edwards emerged victorious in 28 Cup Series races and claimed the 2007 Xfinity Series championship. Harry Gant, known for his captivating racing style, accumulated 18 Cup Series victories, including two triumphs in the Southern 500.

Additionally, Harry Hyde, the 1970 Cup Series championship crew chief also found his name on the esteemed list. He is joined by Larry Phillips, the first-ever five-time weekly series national champion, and Ricky Rudd, who notched 23 Cup Series wins.

Who are the drivers from the past in the list of nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024?

The Pioneer Ballot recognizes NASCAR figures with careers that began over 60 years ago. Among the five nominees are Donnie Allison, a 10-time Cup Series winner and the 1967 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

A.J. Foyt, a true legend of the sport, secured seven Cup Series victories, including the coveted 1972 Daytona 500. Sam Ard, a pioneer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a two-time champion, showcases his impact on the sport.

Banjo Matthews, renowned for constructing cars that secured over 250 NASCAR Cup Series wins and three championships, is also on the list. Ralph Moody, the mechanical genius behind Holman-Moody and a two-time Cup Series owner champion, completes the lineup.

In addition to the Hall of Fame nominees, NASCAR also revealed five individuals nominated for the Landmark Award. This prestigious honor recognizes significant contributions to the growth and esteem of the sport.

The first nominee for the award is Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a Cup Series superspeedway race. She is joined by Alvin Hawkins, the competition's first flagman who established racing at Bowman Gray Stadium alongside Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports; Dr. Joseph Mattioli, the visionary founder of Pocono Raceway are also nominated. Les Richter, a longtime NASCAR executive who played a vital role in overseeing the competition and expanding the sport on the West Coast, completes the list.

The 61-person Hall of Fame Voting Panel will convene on August 2 to determine the recipient of this year's Landmark Award and the inductees for the Class of 2024. Racing enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the announcement, waiting to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the next class of Hall of Fame inductees.

