NASCAR renews multi-year deal with premier Cup Series partner as the“Official Beer Sponsor”

NASCAR on Thursday announced a multi-year extension with premier partner Anheuser-Busch. As a result of the deal, Anheuser-Busch will be NASCAR's "Official Beer Sponsor" and the title sponsor of the Busch Light Pole Award.

As NASCAR and Anheuser-Busch extend their celebrated partnership for years to come, the American beverage company will continue to be NASCAR's partner in the Cup Series for the upcoming seasons.

Reacting to the renewed partnership, Kyle Norrington, Chief Commercial Officer at Anheuser-Busch, shared his thoughts and hailed how the two brands and organizations have come together to uplift the sport.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we strive to bring sports fans closer to the moments that matter year-round," Norrington said (via Jayski). "And we’re thrilled to be continuing this relationship with NASCAR, building continued momentum with Busch Light, now the #2 fastest-growing brand in the beer category.”

“NASCAR and Busch Light fans are among the most devoted fans in the country and in 2025, together we’ll give our deserving fans more opportunities to connect to this sport than ever before," he added.

Besides their racing-related partnership, NASCAR and Anheuser-Busch will launch an annual Busch Light summer music series in 2025, where they will strive to bring together the Busch Light and country music. The event will take place in five tracks as a pre-race event.

The Texas Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Chicago Street Race, Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Race will host the Busch Light events this season.

NASCAR official shared his take on renewed partnership with Anheuser-Busch

As Anheuser-Busch renewed their partnership with NASCAR, Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer, shared her take on it.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs stands with the Busch Light Pole Award after winning the pole for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

“The partnership between NASCAR and Busch Light is consistently noted as one of the most recognized in all of sports each and every year," she said (via Jayski). "Anheuser-Busch’s longstanding relationships at multiple levels across our sport have been paramount in cultivating new fans and driving fan loyalty for decades, and our partners at Busch Light are leading by example to find new ways to drive deeper fan engagement."

Anheuser-Busch has been associated with the stock car racing organization since the 1980s, but since 2020, they have been a premier partner.

