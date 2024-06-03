NASCAR reportedly leans against HMS waiver plea, Kyle Larson's playoff hopes in doubt

Recently, NASCAR insiders talked about the uncertainty behind Kyle Larson's waiver for the 2024 playoffs. In a recent conversation, analysts like Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck believe that people within NASCAR's governing body are against sanctioning a waiver for the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver.

2021 Cup Series champion Larson's playoff future is uncertain as he missed his opportunity to start the Coca-Cola 600 race on May 26. Due to a rain-delayed start at the Indy 500 race, Larson couldn't return to Charlotte in time for the Cup Series race. As such, his attempt at completing the Memorial Day Double was unsuccessful.

NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck commented on the uncertainty surrounding Kyle Larson's waiver request by HMS in a recent episode of The Teardown podcast.

The NASCAR community is speculating, according to Jeff Gluck, that the officials are already aware of their position and are "stringing this out for attention." Here's what Gluck said:

"That is not the case the reason that this has not been announced yet, what they're doing is, because they don't know and not only do they not know but there is serious consideration to not giving Kyle Larson a waiver." [35:47]

"There's factually unquestionably people within NASCAR in the competition Department that are against the waiver for Kyle Larson and discussions are still be going still going on that is why we do not know," Gluck added.

In the same conversation, another NASCAR analyst, Jordan Bianchi, added that there is no rush to decide on the waiver request. According to Bianchi, there is no guarantee that NASCAR will make a decision in a few weeks.

"If you wanted to and there is as you said like there's a very real possibility that this he doesn't get a waiver," Bianchi added. [at 37:10]

Kyle Larson is missing playoff points in the latest NASCAR standings

Following the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 2, NASCAR released the updated points table. The #5 Larson is listed second in the regular season but with zero playoff points. Previously, Larson had 17 playoff points to his name.

As such, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 31-year-old's eligibility to compete in the playoffs. With two wins already under his belt this season, Larson is still not eligible to qualify for the playoffs. NASCAR's rulebooks say that drivers should start all 26 regular Cup Series races in order to be in contention of a playoff spot.