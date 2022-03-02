NASCAR reportedly in talks about street races, could start with Chicago

The National Association for Stockcar Auto Racing (NASCAR) is slowly expanding its territory and might soon join F1 and IndyCars in street racing. According to reports, the Stock Car Association is in talks to introduce street racing.

If the talks go through, the first street race could be held in Chicago, which will be an amazing experience for both drivers and fans. As per a Sports Business journal tweet, which captioned the confirmation of the race, they stated:

“@NASCAR in talks to bring street racing to the windy city as early as 2023”

Some fans did not embrace the idea. One fan replied to the tweet stating that they are better off without it because it will cause a traffic jam.

Muscan/ Alexandra Raptopoulou Im sorry @__muscan__ @sbjsbd @NASCAR @A_S12 No… to what stare at buildings instead of watching a race? Makes no sense to put 3 roadcourses right by each other. The traffic too man… nah I think we good without it. No one really wants more roadcourses we have plenty. Want more get rid of cota then we can have more. @sbjsbd @NASCAR @A_S12 No… to what stare at buildings instead of watching a race? Makes no sense to put 3 roadcourses right by each other. The traffic too man… nah I think we good without it. No one really wants more roadcourses we have plenty. Want more get rid of cota then we can have more.

The possibility of street racing has always been there, however, no one knows when it will go down.

Out of curiosity, many anticipated the event could be held in this year’s season. However, with how things are going, it likely won't happen until the 2023 season, which its officials are pushing for.

If they hit the streets, they will join the likes of IndyCars and F1 racing, which have been holding street races for years. Home to amazing beaches, Chicago might be the best location to inaugurate the street version of NASCAR.

Following the success of the recently concluded Busch Clash at the LA Coliseum, many were wondering how an event held downtown could work.

They have proven that, when it’s in control, nothing can go wrong and the organization can turn any venue into a successful racing hub.

NASCAR hopes to motivate young people to get into the world of sports through street races

They are interested in starting street racing to attract more fans into sports, especially young people. The introduction of Next Gen cars and diversity initiatives is an important part of the organization's ability to motivate young people.

They have been making efforts over the years for the event to be successful by following the Formula 1 and Indy cars by starting the street circuit.

In simple terms, street racing is a race that occurs on public roads, especially in urban areas, and NASCAR is bringing these races to attract people to join the world of sports.

Edited by Adam Dickson