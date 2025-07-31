NASCAR reporter defends Kyle Larson’s diverse racing as productive after Stewart Friesen injury sparks safety debate

In the wake of Stewart Friesen's horrifying dirt racing crash that left him with a broken pelvis and broken leg, the question has been raised whether it's safe or not for NASCAR drivers to take part in dirt races. Many have brought up 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson, who frequently runs dirt races outside of his NASCAR duties.FOX motorsports insider Bob Pockrass reported on Friesen's injuries sustained in the dirt car crash on Monday night. On the post he made via X, a fan commented suggesting Larson will &quot;take a lesson&quot; from Friesen's wreck and opt not to race dirt in the future. The fan also suggested that car owner Rick Hendrick will make the call to keep Larson out of dirt racing in the future.Pockrass responded to the fan, explaining how a car owner's mindset has changed in recent years. Because of little to no practice time in the Cup Series, Pockrass believes car owners are more open to their drivers getting seat time during the week. Therefore, Larson or other drivers hopping behind the wheel of a dirt car can be &quot;productive&quot; for their performance in NASCAR.&quot;I think attitudes have changed, especially with such little practice time. That the only time they get in a NASCAR car other than the race itself being 20-25 minutes gives some credence that being in any race car can be productive,&quot; Bob Pockrass wrote.Kyle Larson has three victories in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, earning wins at Homestead-Miami, Bristol and Kansas. The driver of the #5 sits third in the Cup Series points standings with four races remaining in the regular season. Along with three wins, Larson has posted eight stage victories, 11 top-five finishes and an average finish of 12.8.Kyle Larson reflected on runner-up finish at Indianapolis: &quot;Wish I did some things differently&quot;Kyle Larson was in position to become the first driver to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s since Kyle Busch did so in 2015 and 2016. However, the Hendrick Motorsports star couldn't overtake Bubba Wallace in the closing laps and wound up finishing in second place.The 2024 Brickyard 400 winner took to Instagram following the race to reflect on his performance. Larson wished he had done some things differently to put himself in a better position to win while also thanking the fans who stopped by his Prime appearance earlier in the day. Here's what Larson said via Instagram:&quot;Had fun today. Wish I did some things differently. I appreciate everyone who stopped by our @drinkprime appearance earlier. That was the longest line in Indianapolis!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle Larson is in his fifth full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports. In his first season with the team (2021), the California native registered 10 victories and captured his maiden NASCAR Cup title.