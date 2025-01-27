NASCAR reporter Jamie Little drops 2-word reaction regarding recent family trip

Veteran NASCAR reporter Jamie Little recently shared pictures from her fishing trip with her family. She shared the updates via Instagram stories.

Jamie Little is a prominent pit reporter and play-by-play announcer for NASCAR coverage on Fox Sports. She has made tremendous strides in the male-dominated field of NASCAR, becoming a trailblazer for women in broadcasting for motorsports. The California native started her journalism journey with ESPN in 1998 and was involved in covering Winter X games and the Indy Racing League. Her work gained her a name within the broadcasting community for her ability to cover extreme sports like motocross.

In 2015, the 46-year-old transitioned to Fox Sports as a pit reporter for the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Series. Little is the first woman in NASCAR history to work as a pit reporter for the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500.

She is active on social media and often posts her day-to-day activities with her family. Little is married to Cody Selman (married in 2010) and the couple has two children Carter Wayne Selman (born in 2012) and Sierra Lynn Selman (born in 2016).

She posted a picture of her family enjoying a trip to an ice-fishing pond.

"New Adventure," the 46-year-old captioned.

Little also shared a picture with her son Carter and her husband Cody.

The 46-year-old showed off what her family caught on the hook on the fishing trip.

"The kids & hubby caught some!" she captioned.

Beyond her career on the mic, Jamie Little has received accolades such as the Sam Belnavis Industry Ambassador Award at the NASCAR Drive for Diversity in 2023. She has also written Essential Car Care for Women, targeted at making women more embracing of the motorsports industry and inspiring more women to join motorsports broadcasting.

Jamie Little made a heartwarming appeal to help local animal shelters in devastating cold and urged fans to join the cause

Jamie Little made a heartfelt appeal on social media to support local animal shelters during a severe cold spell affecting the United States. In her Instagram post, she highlighted the plight of "hundreds of animals" needing warmth and comfort as temperatures plummeted, urging fans to donate blankets and warm clothes to help keep these animals safe.

She posted on Instagram:

"When my local shelter reaches out for help, I answer. Their heat went out during negative temperatures (with hundreds of animals in their care) and blankets were a savior (and fosters!)."

"Lots of laundry needs to be done, so here we are. Also visited some pups who need homes. Please consider adopting or at least lending your time to your local shelters. Every little bit helps," she added.

Little emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the heating system at her local shelter failed amidst dangerously low temperatures, making it vital for the community to rally together for assistance.

In addition to donations, Jamie Little encouraged her followers to consider adopting pets from shelters, sharing her experience of visiting dogs in need of homes. She used hashtags like #SaveThemAll and #ToyotaPartner to amplify her message and connect with a broader audience.

