NASCAR reporter Jamie Little drops 4-word reaction as Atlanta race tops the weekend as the ‘most watched sports event’ 

FOX NASCAR reporter Jamie Little took to social media to express her enthusiasm for the high-level television ratings in the first two races of the 2025 Cup Series season. In just two races this season, FOX's viewership for Cup Series races is up by 10 per cent compared to last year.

Last Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta drew over 4.5 million viewers, up one per cent from last year's event. The race peaked at over 5.5 million viewers between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. (EST). Additionally, Sunday's race was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. FOX Sports is averaging 5.7 million viewers through the season's first two races, up 10 per cent from last season.

The stats were brought to light by FOX Sports PR on X, who wrote:

"Keeping the momentum! After the first two races of the season, #NASCAR races on FOX are up 10% versus 2024 🏁 @NASCARONFOX @FOXSports"

Little, a pit reporter for FOX's coverage of the Cup Series and the lap-by-lap commentator of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, took to X and encouraged FOX's coverage to keep producing a high viewership. She wrote:

"Let’s keep it rolling! 📈"

Christopher Bell captured his 10th career Cup Series victory and first of 2025 in Sunday's race, Atlanta. The driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota fended off second and third place finishers Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson to grab the win as the race ended under caution. Pole sitter Ryan Blaney finished fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.

The race went into overtime and finished at 266 laps, six laps over the originally-scheduled distance. The Ambetter Health 400 saw 50 lead changes and 13 cautions for 63 laps. Joey Logano led the race high with 83 laps, but ultimately finished the race 12th. Bell, meanwhile, only led the final lap of the race en route to victory.

FOX NASCAR set to broadcast Cup Series race at COTA this Sunday

After a great first two weeks of TV ratings, FOX NASCAR will look to keep its momentum rolling this Sunday. The Cup Series circuit returns to action in Austin, Texas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race coverage can be viewed on FOX at 2:30 p.m. EST. In an X post, FOX NASCAR posted a hype video highlighting the upcoming race and encouraged fans to tune in. They wrote:

"Every turn is a test. NASCAR heads to COTA! Sunday at 2:30p ET on FOX. 🏁"

William Byron is the defending winner at CoTA, and will look to win two of the first three races of the Cup Series season after winning the Daytona 500. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott will look for his first win of the 2025 season after being the inaugural winner of the event.

