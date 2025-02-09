NASCAR reporter Jamie Little drops 4-word reaction to Pato O'Ward’s new IndyCar FOX promo 

Jamie Little took to social media platform X as IndyCar on FOX released the latest promo for the American open-wheel racing series featuring Pato O'Ward. The NASCAR reporter reacted to the promo with a four-word reaction as she hailed FOX’s campaign to promote IndyCar.

FOX released the Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou promos in January 2025 and came out with the O'Ward promo on February 8. NASCAR play-by-play announcer and pitlane reporter Jamie Little responded to the promo on X as IndyCar reporter Nathan Brown posted the promo on his account.

Brown had shared the commercial with a reaction that read:

“First a billboard, now a Super Bowl commercial. Here's the latest @IndyCarOnFOX ad, featuring @PatricioOWard ⬇️”

The NASCAR reporter responded to the uploaded promo with:

“They did it again! 🔥🔥🔥@PatricioOWard @IndyCar”

FOX took over the exclusive broadcasting rights for IndyCar from NBC starting from 2025 as the deal was finalized last year. FOX began the IndyCar promotions as early as the holiday season and released the promos featuring the drivers in January.

Just like the Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou promos, Pato O'Ward was also painted as a hero in the commercial, portraying the Mexican as the ‘Fastest 25-year-old on four wheels’, a one-man boy band, and a British spy.

The NASCAR reporter had also reacted to the Newgarden and Palou promos released by FOX. She reacted to the Spaniard's commercial with a post on X that read:

“🔥. My @IndyCarOnFOX colleagues are crushing this ad campaign.”

She reacted to the promo featuring Newgarden with the eyes emoji.

FOX will be promoting IndyCar during the broadcast of the other sports including NASCAR and NFL. FOX will reportedly broadcast all three of its IndyCar promos during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Pato O'Ward hailed IndyCar for its decision to partner with FOX

Pato O'Ward answered a bunch of questions as he sat with the media in mid-January for the IndyCar media day. As he was questioned about IndyCar's partnership with FOX, the Arrow McLaren driver praised the decision and set high expectations from FOX for promoting the series.

“I want to publicly state that I think what Fox and IndyCar are doing is freaking phenomenal, like the commercial that just came out with Josef. I think it was so well done. It’s fun. It’s edgy. It’s, you know, it’s flirting with that line where people do get engaged and you’re like, ‘hey, this is, this is different.'”

“They really seem to be, first of all, on it, and secondly, they know what works, and I think that’s gonna be probably one of the best decisions IndyCar has ever done,” Pato O'Ward added.

The Mexican wasn't the only one who hailed the partnership with Josef Newgarden also doing the same. The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

