NASCAR reporter Jamie Little and husband quietly plan lifestyle venture in central Indiana

FOX NASCAR reporter Jamie Little and her husband, Cody Selman, have become new franchisees of Protein Bar & Kitchen, a restaurant franchise that serves nutritious, protein-packed food and drinks. The couple are set to help bring three new Protein Bar & Kitchen locations to Indianapolis, Indiana, with the first set to open in the spring of 2026.

The news was brought to light last month in an article by Longview News-Journal. Jeff Drake, CEO and President of Protein Bar & Kitchen, expressed his enthusiasm in having Little and Selman be the newest franchisees for his company. He was quoted in the article as saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamie and Cody to our franchise family. This dynamic duo has so much love for the Indianapolis area and, with their busy lifestyle, know first-hand the need for convenient and better-for-you options. Our commitment remains steadfast to inspire and delight consumers with innovative, protein-packed offerings that meet the ever-changing demands of health-conscious diners."

Jamie Little was quoted in the same article expressing her excitement for her next business venture with her husband. The play-by-play announcer for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series believes the newest business opportunity comes at the right time and that Protein Bar & Kitchen "aligned" with the couple's personal lifestyles.

"It is the perfect time to bring a concept like Protein Bar & Kitchen to our area. After seeing and tasting the food, we knew this was the right fit for our next venture. It was important to us that the next brand we joined aligned with our personal lifestyle and values, and Protein Bar & Kitchen definitely reflects this with its commitment to healthy, high-protein meals made with quality ingredients," Little said.

Protein Bar & Kitchen, according to the article, originated back in 2009 as a small storefront in downtown Chicago. Matt Matros, the founder, started with selling protein-packed shakes at the small restaurant but later expanded to a broader menu of healthy foods, such as salads. Since then, Protein Bar & Kitchen has broadened its reach across the United States and has opened numerous restaurants across the country.

Jamie Little thanked Indianapolis publication for highlighting newest business venture

Indianapolis Business Journal recently highlighted Jamie Little's newest business move in an article regarding the Protein Bar & Kitchen restaurants that are set to open in Indiana next year. Little took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (April 22) to express her gratitude for the article.

Little shared a screenshot of the article to her story, which was titled "Motorsports reporter Jamie Little plans to open Protein Bar restaurants in central Indiana." She penned a five-word caption on the post, writing:

"Thank you @ibjnews for this!"

From Jamie Little’s Instagram

Little will continue to work for FOX Sports despite her newest business venture. Little was formally a pit reporter for ESPN's coverage of NASCAR until the network's TV deal expired at the end of the 2014 season. Little has been with FOX Sports since 2015 in various roles, such as pit reporter for the Cup Series and play-by-play announcer for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

