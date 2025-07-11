NASCAR reporter Jamie Little reveals the real reason she walked away from opening a ‘healthy’ franchise in Indianapolis

Renowned NASCAR journalist Jamie Little addressed why she refrained from starting a 'healthy' franchise in Indianapolis, Indiana, four years ago. In a recent interview, she touched upon how the idea for Jamba Juice came into existence but never became a reality.

Little is all set to open her first store in Indianapolis with her husband, Cody Selman. The husband-wife duo's store name is set to be Crave and Protein Bar & Kitchen, their first restaurant franchising venture.

However, this wasn't the first time the couple thought about opening a store in Indianapolis. Four years ago, they wanted to bring Jamba Juice, an American restaurant chain that specialises in smoothies and juices.

However, as per Little, their timing for the concept did not 'feel' right for them at that time around Indianapolis. Fast forward to 2025, and they are all set to begin with a store in the same place. Little discussed about how their initial plan failed and how the new store came into existence, saying (via nrn.com):

"We had thought about doing a different concept about four years ago. We wanted to bring something healthy to the area, so we looked into Jamba Juice. We had a call with [Jimmy McFeeters], and we really thought it was a good idea. We loved the concept, but the timing just wasn’t right in Indianapolis."

"Fast-forward to four years later, Jimmy sends me an email, and told me about his new company, and said, “ I think it's right up your alley and exactly what you guys were trying to do with bringing healthier food to the area.”We met with him, tried Protein Bar & Kitchen’s food, and were sold," she added.

Jamie Little and her husband, Cody Selman, are a veteran business couple as they proudly own Jimmy John's and Nothing Bundt Cakes locations. Amid this, the Crave and Protein Bar & Kitchen is going to be their latest adventure.

Jamie Little shared her favorite broadcasting memory

Jamie Little during final practice on Carb Day for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Jamie Little touched upon her favorite broadcasting memory as a racing journalist in a recent interview with SI.com. Speaking about it, she mentioned the renowned IndyCar Series race, the Indy 500.

"My first Indy 500—I was the first woman to ever cover the Indy 500 flag-to-flag. That was a big moment for me, and it becomes a bigger moment, I think, personally, as I get older. When I was in the moment, it was like, O.K., cool," she said. "I don't know how I was so ballsy, but we did it, and we're moving forward."

Jamie Little was born on April 9, 1978, in South Lake Tahoe, California, United States. She is currently 47 years old and is working with Fox as their pit reporter and play-by-play announcer.

