NASCAR reporter Jamie Little shares adorable pictures with the “bulldog fam” from her upcoming feature show 

NASCAR reporter Jamie Little took to social media platform X and shared pictures of herself with bulldogs on January 28. The 46-year-old shared three pictures in her tweet with a caption that revealed she did a feature shoot for an upcoming dog show.

The first picture uploaded by Jamie Little was of her trying to balance herself as she kneeled to pet the bulldogs, but then four of them swarmed her from every direction and one even tried to jump into her lap. The next picture was of the NASCAR reporter petting a bulldog on his face.

The last picture was a selfie taken by Little, outdoors, as she bent down to capture a bulldog in the picture. The California-born wore a white top paired with black jeans for the shoot and layered it with a tan leather jacket. She completed the look with a black sling. The caption read,

“My day… Feature shoot with a bulldog fam for the @WKCDOGS show coming up soon!”

Jamie Little did the feature shoot for the Westminster Kennel Club, which is hosting the Kennel Club dog show in early February. Their official X account tweeted about the same as it read,

“Join us in celebrating how our shared love of dogs stands the test of time at the 2025 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this February 8, 10, & 11”

Jamie Little is the play-by-play announcer and Pit reporter for FOX’s broadcast of NASCAR. The 46-year-old has previously worked with ESPN and ABC and covered the IndyCar (then Indy Racing League). Little joined FOX’s NASCAR team in January 2015 as a pit reporter for the Cup Series, and Xfinity Series.

“Dogs are my thing”: Jamie Little detailed her obsession with her canine friends

Jamie Little sat down with Carmel Monthly for an interview published in June 2024. The NASCAR reporter was asked about her passion for racing and how it started. While speaking about her love for motorsport, Little revealed that she also shared a similar level of attachment to dogs. She said,

“I just covered my fifth [Westminster] Dog Show—that’s kind of a perk for being with FOX. They know I’m dog-obsessed, so I get to do this other passion project. Yes, I’m passionate about racing. That’s my career, but dogs are my thing. I have four at home, so covering Westminster is a dream job for sure.”

Jamie Little is married to Cody Selmon and is a mother of two kids Sierra and Carter. Little is also an animal shelter and rescue advocate and she adopted four rescue dogs named Bailey, Oreo, Austin & Smokey. Meanwhile, the 2025 NASCAR season begins on February 2 at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

