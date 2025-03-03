NASCAR reporter Michael Waltrip’s ‘wild’ claim on live TV - “My wife, if she had novacaine and couldn’t feel the pain, we’d probably still be married”

Former NASCAR driver-turned-reporter Michael Waltrip was in the broadcast booth for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. During the race, Waltrip made a surprising remark about his ex-wife, Elizabeth "Buffy" Waltrip, suggesting a wild hypothetical scenario that could have kept them together.

Michael Waltrip made his NASCAR debut in the 1985 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, driving the #23 Pontiac for Bahre Racing. Over his 33-year career, he secured 16 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including 11 Xfinity Series victories in 279 starts. His most iconic moments came with his triumph at the 2001 Daytona 500, followed by another victory in the prestigious event in 2003, solidifying his place in the sport’s history.

NASCAR broadcasters and reporters are often known for making bold and humorous remarks, usually aimed at entertaining drivers, fans, and viewers at home. Michael Waltrip followed suit during the broadcast at COTA, making an unexpected comment related to his ex-wife that caught attention. (via John Haverlain on X)

“My wife, if she had novacaine and couldn’t feel the pain, we’d probably still be married.” Michael Waltrip is wild for that."

Meanwhile, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA concluded after a fiercely contested race. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, fresh off his win in the Ambetter Health 400, claimed victory once again, taking the checkered flag in Austin, Texas.

Bell has now secured two wins in the first three races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, solidifying his playoff spot early. With his postseason berth confirmed, the JGR driver can now focus on refining his performance for the championship battle ahead.

COTA winner Christopher Bell admits to ‘cautious’ approach with two-time NASCAR champ: “We know what happened last year”

Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch engaged in a fierce battle for the lead in the closing laps of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Bell, benefiting from fresher tires, overtook Busch with six laps remaining to secure the victory. Busch, who led 42 laps, saw his strategy fall apart when a caution was triggered after his teammate, Austin Dillon, got stuck in the gravel, preventing the two-time Cup Series champion from capitalizing on his speed.

Following the end of the race, Christopher Bell revealed how he had a 'cautious approach' while battling Busch as the former had wrecked the RCR driver last year at COTA, eventually leading to an altercation between the former teammates.

"Whenever Kyle was leading I was just trying to be so cautious, obviously, we know what happened last year. I didn't want that app and I wanted to pass him clean and he was just doing such a good job at running his race and he could get off the corner just good enough that I couldn't get inside of him but there I started you know peaking a nose and he bobbled and allowed me to get out front,"

We got another one. So just super proud for everyone on this wall number 20 team Well, we didn't count last week last week was a speedway We didn't have that one circled, but we definitely have this one circled and I'm ready to keep adding to it,"

Notably, Chase Elliott was one of the top performers in the race at COTA after being forced to the back of the field but eventually securing a P4 finish.

