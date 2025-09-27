NASCAR reporter shares unpleasant experience ‘chasing’ Ty Gibbs for answers after qualifying at Kansas

NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck has stated that Ty Gibbs was quick to sidestep the reporters in an attempt to avoid questions regarding his racing incident at New Hampshire with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin. Gluck mentioned that a simple “no comment” would have sufficed for the reporters, rather than having to run after Gibbs only to return empty-handed.

The two Joe Gibbs Racing teammates fought wheel to wheel for eleventh place over several laps, but the situation escalated as Gibbs, who was already out of the playoffs, raced aggressively against Hamlin, who was trying to maintain his championship position. Due to the close and intense racing, Hamlin got annoyed, particularly because Gibbs' energy made his car hit a toe link problem.

Jeff Gluck, a renowned NASCAR reporter, shared that he had an unpleasant experience with Ty Gibbs when he tried to get his views on his recent controversy with Denny Hamlin after qualifying at Kansas Speedway. As per Gluck, Bob Pockrass, who followed Gibbs and tried to get a comment from him, was also unsuccessful, which Gluck pointed out as aggravating, as he felt Gibbs could have just made a verbal statement, "no comment" to everyone.

".@TyGibbs saw several reporters waiting for him after qualifying. He quickly walked to the other end of pit road and hopped on a golf cart and drove away as @bobpockrass (who speed-walked faster than the rest of us) tried asking a question. Guess that’s a no comment (he could have just said that instead of making us chase him, but OK)," Gluck mentioned in a post on X.

Ty Gibbs' 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a bit of everything but has also shown signs of a bright future. With 633 points, Gibbs is currently ranked 19th in the standings after 30 races. He has neither won a race nor earned a pole position this season; however, he has been able to get four top-five and nine top-ten results. Certainly, Gibbs' season has had its share of hardships alongside the small successes. He has had three DNFs (Did Not Finish) accounts, which hint at the issue of reliability or trouble with the vehicle.

Denny Hamlin reports JGR meeting “productive” on Ty Gibbs’ Loudon tangle

Ty Gibbs, who isn't in the playoffs, raced aggressively, holding up Hamlin and other playoff contenders like Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe for over 10 laps, which frustrated Hamlin. The tension culminated on Lap 110 when Hamlin spun Gibbs into the outside SAFER barrier, ending Gibbs' race and sending him to a 35th-place finish.

"I think they're in a good place, we had productive meetings, the guts of that will have to be confidential," Denny Hamlin said (via Peter Stratta).

"All the drivers did speak and have an opportunity to come up with a plan, I think we came up with one," Hamlin added as per Peter Stratta.

Ty Gibbs' showings have been inconsistent, with the best result of second place and the worst result of 35th, which are quite typical of the fluctuation of a young driver's performance when transitioning to the Cup level. However, Gibbs' average start position of 14.067 definitely speaks of his good qualifying ability.

