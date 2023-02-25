NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr's Daytona 500 victory was similar to climbing Mt. Everest - "That’s how I feel like this is"

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is enjoying the fruits of his exploits at the Daytona 500. The #47 JTG Daugherty driver is busy attending promotional events nationwide. After taking the checkered flag in the Great American Race, Stenhouse Jr. feels he is at the peak of his career.

The 35-year-old compared his Daytona 500 victory to the challenge of climbing Mt. Everest. The JTG Daugherty driver wants to enjoy his win, cherishing every moment along the way.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Stenhouse Jr. said:

“When people climb Mt. Everest, they get up there, they take it in. You can’t be up there very long, but you take every moment you can. … That’s a big feat. That’s how I feel like this is.”

The #47 driver received a Daytona 500 ring, a Rolex watch, and a race winner’s jacket - mementos gifted to the Daytona 500 champion by NASCAR. The 35-year-old also received a replica of the Harley J. Trophy as the original remains at the Daytona International Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. never imagined achieving such glory when he followed in his father's footsteps to enter the world of racing. Stenhouse Jr. relishes his childhood days, which he spent travelling with his father.

The Daytona 500 champion started his career in sprint cars. Tony Stewart gave Stenhouse Jr. a chance to race for his sprint car team.

The Mississippi-born driver made his NASCAR debut in the 2008 ARCA Menards Series. Moving to the Xfinity Series in 2010, Stenhouse Jr. endured a tough rookie season. He overcame the struggles to win Xfinity titles in 2011 and 2012.

Stenhouse Jr. has two other race wins to his name, but they pale in comparison to his most recent victory. When the #47 driver won NASCAR's biggest event, his life changed forever.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. thanks two other NASCAR drivers for his Daytona 500 win

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have known each other for a long time. All three drivers had a shot at victory when the race went into overtime. The push from Bell before the final caution helped Stenhouse Jr. win the race.

Larson and Bell were seen walking down the victory lane to congratulate Stenhouse Jr.

Kyle Larson spoke in an interview with NASCAR and expressed his joy at seeing the eventual victor emerge on top.

“I was yelling in my helmet when I helped push him to the lead. I was hoping it was going to stay green. It would have probably been me or him to win. I’m so happy for him and his team and (crew chief) Mike Kelley. Can’t wait to go get changed, go give him a big hug because he is one of my great buddies.”

Stenhouse Jr. believes Larson pushed him to the lead in the race and Bell pushed him to victory. It all worked out well for him in the end.

