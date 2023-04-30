NASCAR Rookie Noah Gragson stuns fans by sporting a bowl cut at Dover Motor Speedway

Heading into the NASCAR race at Dover Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson surprised the paddock as he revealed his 'bowl cut' in an interview on Saturday. Gragson also shed light on the bet with a fellow Cup Series driver, leading him to sport the new style.

The #42 Legacy Motor Club driver told the media that Austin Dillon bet $100 that he couldn't get a bowl cut. Gragson took the bet seriously as he showed up to the paddock sporting his new look with confidence.

In an interview with Fox Sports, he wittily compared his new haircut to his sponsor Wendy's, as he said his haircut was "Crispy like Wendy’s fries."

"Last night in the hotel lobby, I had a bet with Austin Dillon for like the last month. I would get a bowl cut and I got a bowl cut. It looks pretty good. This lineup its crispy like Wendy's fries so... It looks good, thank God it's so much salvageable on the sides. I can still push it up but..."

The NASCAR Cup Series rookie further added that he used to rock a mullet but for now, he had to settle for a bowl cut:

"I like the bowl cut. It looks good. I'm ready to go. I used to have the mullet but ladies, we got that bowl cut now. So I think we are bringing new style to NASCAR."

Fans had hilarious reactions to the bizarre wager between Austin Dillon and Noah Gragson. His new look is slaying the internet as NASCAR fans cheer the rookie for his bold move. He also earned praise from team owner Jimmie Johnson.

After a great display of speed last weekend, Gragson has proved his competitiveness off the track this week. The Legacy Motor Club driver would go to great lengths to win a bet.

Noah Gragson believes good things are coming their way in his rookie NASCAR Cup Series campaign

Noah Gragson in action

Noah Gragson had the opportunity to change his recent lack of form at last weekend's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. While the #42 driver couldn't take the checkered flag after wrecking out of the race, he reckons better results are in the making.

Gragson has faith in his team, which is working hard to turn things around in a short amount of time. Speaking about his mindset, he said:

“I’m kind of in a really good headspace now and we have good things coming our way. It’s going to take a little bit of time but those constant reminders of seeing what’s going on in the background are definitely key for my mentality of staying focused, confident, comfortable, and energized, and ready to go to the race track.”

