NASCAR rule change prevents Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row from missing races amid charter lawsuit

NASCAR has updated its rules that protect Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing and Bob Jenkins' Front Row Motorsports (FRM) from being excluded from race weekends. According to its latest rulebook update, NASCAR can choose to limit the number of entries for a race to 40. The entry list will be determined by team owner points and qualifying speeds will fill out the field.The two Cup Series teams, who had their charters stripped after a court ruling last week, raced as open entries last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. That means no guaranteed starting spots and the chance of missing a race due to full entry lists. However, the teams may make the field under the new sections 5.1.F and 7.9.1.1.The Racing Experts' Jonathan Fjeld shared the updated rules on X, writing:&quot;NASCAR added these rules for entries in Cup races: 5.1.F. 'NASCAR, at its sole discretion, may elect to limit the number of entries for a race to 40. In such instances, Open Teams will be determined based on the Team Owner Points standings.'&quot;7.9.1.1.C. 'Up to six Open Teams will be eligible for starting grid positions based on the highest ranked Team Owner Points standings.'&quot;The updated 7.9.1.1.B rule allows the four fastest open teams in the first round of qualifying to earn the next available starting spots on the grid.&quot;Four Open Teams will be eligible for the next available starting grid positions based on the fastest single lap speed posted to each Open Team's vehicle in the first Qualifying round.&quot;23XI and FRM had both purchased charters from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this year. The recent court ruling denied the teams, who had hoped to prevent NASCAR from revoking their recently purchased charters, a temporary restraining order.NASCAR Cup Series teams 23XI and FRM prepare for December trial23XI Racing and FRM are in battle with NASCAR over the validity and structure of its Charter Agreement. The two teams had filed the original lawsuit in October last year and accused the sanctioning body and the France family of running a monopoly. They also claimed that its updated NASCAR Cup Series charter agreement, which the two teams refused to sign last September, violated antitrust laws.&quot;Dec. 1 is all that matters. Mark your calendar,&quot; Denny Hamlin said (via Associated Press).Last December, a US District Court granted a preliminary injunction and allowed both teams to retain their charters for the 2025 season while the lawsuit proceeded. However, on June 5, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that injunction and revoked their charter rights. The teams appealed that decision but were denied rehearing and were left with no share in the charter‑based purse distribution.The trial for the antitrust suit is scheduled for December 1, 2025.