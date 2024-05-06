NASCAR Rumors: Hybrid shift possible by 2026-27 with new potential manufacturer entry

Over the last few years, there have been small developments and whispers in the narrative of NASCAR embracing electrification in some form or the other. But none of them went anywhere substantial. However, a recent report suggests that an electric future may not be as far as one imagines it to be.

According to a recent report published in the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR "could switch to hybrid technology as soon as 2026 or 2027 if a new manufacturer joins." But if a new OEM doesn't join the sport, then NASCAR would likely have more time to "facilitate any possible changeover to hybrid."

It was also reported that at the moment, NASCAR is testing technologies like EV, hybrid, and hydrogen at its R&D facility near Charlotte.

This was something that Steve O'Donnell of NASCAR also spoke about last year. He claimed that a good amount of work has been going into developing an electric vehicle at the R&D center. However, he also mentioned that NASCAR isn't looking to go racing with it.

Rick Hendrick's observations could give an insight into a potential all-electric future in NASCAR

The owner of Hendrick Motorsports, Rick Hendrick, revealed how customers are reacting to EV cars and hybrid cars. According to Rick Hendrick, hybrid cars are in demand while EVs have to be slapped with big discount stickers.

Combining that with his decades of experience in selling cars and knowing what the customers want, Hendrick drew an interesting conclusion from his observations.

“The customer is going to dictate what you build. I’ve been in the automobile business for almost 50 years, and you can’t force customers to buy what they don’t want. We were too aggressive with the EV market," he said (via SBJ).

So based on Hendrick's words, does it mean that an all-out electric future isn't that feasible in NASCAR? Does it mean that instead of fully electric race cars, the stock cars of the future would have a hybrid powertrain, much like the ones in F1 or IMSA?

That is something only time will tell, but for now, as per the recent SBJ report, new car companies have already communicated to NASCAR that they will only join if the sport can embrace hybrid cars or sustainable fuels.

It'll be interesting to see how the prospect of an electric or a hybrid future develops in NASCAR. It might divide the sport in and out, but by the looks of the motorsport and automotive landscape in general, an electric fuṭure seems to be the only way forward.