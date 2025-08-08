  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR rumor links Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy expansion to possible Haas merger involving Cole Custer’s No 41 charter

NASCAR rumor links Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy expansion to possible Haas merger involving Cole Custer’s No 41 charter

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:22 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Jimmie Johnson at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2025. Image: Imagn

Legacy Motor Club, co‑owned by seven‑time champion Jimmie Johnson, is looking for a third charter. The NASCAR Cup Series team, which currently runs two full‑time Toyota entries and a part‑time car, is reportedly looking for a different way to secure that third charter. LMC might buy or merge with the Haas Factory Team after issues in buying one from Rick Ware Racing.

Ad

According to a recent rumor, LMC might acquire the No. 41 charter currently driven by Cole Custer and the Haas race shop. The Haas team took over the No. 41 Ford after the closure of Stewart‑Haas Racing at the end of last season. Bubba Wallace's spotter and host of Door, Bumper, Clear, Freddie Kraft also hinted at a Toyota Cup team making a move on Haas, according to Frontstretch.

In a clip of a Q&A session on his podcast, Never Settle, Johnson talked about the Toyota driver program's young talent in the Xfinity and Cup Series. He also shared his plans to add a third car in 2026 or 2027.

Ad
Trending
"I think you also look through the garage area in the Cup Series, and there's some young talent that took early steps to get into vehicles. So they're just questions in my mind, especially wearing my team owner's hat. We're looking to expand to a third car and hope to announce some stuff here in the near future around that. But where to look, it's tough," Jimmie Johnson said.
Ad
"It's our intentions and ambitions to put a third car on the grid in '26. I'd say, worst case scenario, '27, but we're working hard to make 26 happen," he added.
Ad

LMC is also in the middle of a legal battle with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) over a charter sale. In June this year, Jimmie Johnson's team filed a lawsuit, arguing that RWR agreed to sell a charter for 2026.

Jimmie Johnson-led LMC's halt in buying charter amid lawsuits

The disagreement in the lawsuit between Jimmie Johnson's LMC and RWR centers on which charter RWR agreed to sell and when, 2026 or 2027. RWR argued that it planned to lease one charter to RFK Racing in 2026 and other one to Legacy in 2027.

Ad

A North Carolina judge recently halted the sale of RWR's charter to T.J. Puchyr, and the court issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the transfer for 10 days. Legacy Motor Club now have to post a $5 million bond by this Friday (August 8).

The court will consider Legacy's request for a preliminary injunction, and a trial is set for January. Legacy also filed a second suit against Puchyr for interfering with their deal.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications