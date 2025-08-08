NASCAR rumor links Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy expansion to possible Haas merger involving Cole Custer’s No 41 charter

Legacy Motor Club, co‑owned by seven‑time champion Jimmie Johnson, is looking for a third charter. The NASCAR Cup Series team, which currently runs two full‑time Toyota entries and a part‑time car, is reportedly looking for a different way to secure that third charter. LMC might buy or merge with the Haas Factory Team after issues in buying one from Rick Ware Racing.According to a recent rumor, LMC might acquire the No. 41 charter currently driven by Cole Custer and the Haas race shop. The Haas team took over the No. 41 Ford after the closure of Stewart‑Haas Racing at the end of last season. Bubba Wallace's spotter and host of Door, Bumper, Clear, Freddie Kraft also hinted at a Toyota Cup team making a move on Haas, according to Frontstretch.In a clip of a Q&amp;A session on his podcast, Never Settle, Johnson talked about the Toyota driver program's young talent in the Xfinity and Cup Series. He also shared his plans to add a third car in 2026 or 2027.&quot;I think you also look through the garage area in the Cup Series, and there's some young talent that took early steps to get into vehicles. So they're just questions in my mind, especially wearing my team owner's hat. We're looking to expand to a third car and hope to announce some stuff here in the near future around that. But where to look, it's tough,&quot; Jimmie Johnson said.&quot;It's our intentions and ambitions to put a third car on the grid in '26. I'd say, worst case scenario, '27, but we're working hard to make 26 happen,&quot; he added.LMC is also in the middle of a legal battle with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) over a charter sale. In June this year, Jimmie Johnson's team filed a lawsuit, arguing that RWR agreed to sell a charter for 2026.Jimmie Johnson-led LMC's halt in buying charter amid lawsuitsThe disagreement in the lawsuit between Jimmie Johnson's LMC and RWR centers on which charter RWR agreed to sell and when, 2026 or 2027. RWR argued that it planned to lease one charter to RFK Racing in 2026 and other one to Legacy in 2027.A North Carolina judge recently halted the sale of RWR's charter to T.J. Puchyr, and the court issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the transfer for 10 days. Legacy Motor Club now have to post a $5 million bond by this Friday (August 8).The court will consider Legacy's request for a preliminary injunction, and a trial is set for January. Legacy also filed a second suit against Puchyr for interfering with their deal.