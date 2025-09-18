NASCAR Rumors: Cleetus McFarland, Toni Breidinger, Daniel Dye, and Brendan Queen linked to Kaulig's 2026 Ram Truck seats

The NASCAR truck series has not had much chaos in the driver market for the 2026 season, but the recent rumors surrounding the Kaulig Racing operations have seen four drivers' names being thrown around in the rumor mill. Cleets McFarland, Toni Breidinger, Daniel Dye, and Brenden Queen are at the heart of such speculations.

Kaulig Racing is slated to boast a truck series operation in collaboration with RAM's return to the NASCAR sphere in 2026. This announcement was coupled with the major revelation that the Welcome-based team will run five RAM trucks next year in their debut season in the Truck field.

With the 2026 campaign slowly getting closer, the chatter about who will fill the five seats soon began. While the team has not revealed its 2026 driver lineup, the deadline getting ever closer meant that the rumor mills were spooled up.

Subsequently, a revered NASCAR rumor account nascarrumornostalgia revealed how McFarland, Breidinger, Dye, and Queen could be on the move to the Welcome-based squad. This could shake up the Truck series field as only three of the four drivers have experience of racing in the top NASCAR national levels, of which only Briedinger is currently a full-time driver in the series.

How have Kaulig Racing's potential drivers fared in their 2025 campaigns so far?

Toni Breidinger makes a pitstop after wrecking during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, aka Cleetus McFarland, has only recently started his motorsport journey. The famous YouTuber has raced part-time in the ARCA Menards Series in the 2025 season.

Of his four race starts, he claimed two top-10 finishes, but has not expanded on his racing venture. Meanwhile, Brenden Queen is the second-lowest in the line in terms of experience in NASCAR.

The 27-year-old made a solitary race start in both the Xfinity and Truck series this year. However, he competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Pinnacle Racing Group and sits atop the championship table with a hefty 50 points advantage over his nearest rival.

Though Queen does not have much experience in the NASCAR ladder, his performance in the ARCA Menards Series makes him one of the highly regarded rookies in the racing sphere, possibly lining him up for a move to Kaulig Racing.

On the other hand, Toni Breidinger is currently racing full-time in the Truck series with Tricon Garage. But this full-time role has not resulted in great results for the No. 5 Truck.

She has only finished inside the top-20 twice, while her teammate, Corey Heim, leads the Truck Series championship, along with being the 2025 Regular Season champion. This leaves Daniel Dye as the most experienced of the rumored lot, as he races for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, but would seemingly witness a demotion to the Truck series if he is made to leave his No. 10 car in the championship next year.

