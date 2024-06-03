NASCAR Rumors: FRM possibly filling two Cup openings with Tony Stewart's Xfinity drivers

Front Row Motorsports recently announced that they would acquire a third Cup Series charter starting from the 2025 NASCAR season. This news coincided with Tony Stewart-led SHR ceasing their four-car charter operation by the end of the 2024 season.

Currently, FRM fields two cars in the Cup Series, #34 and #38 Ford Mustangs. With the departure of #34 Michael McDowell ahead of the 2025 season, and FRM purchasing a third full-time charter, it leaves two spots vacant for the Bob Jenkins-owned FRM team in NASCAR's top-tier division.

Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing fields four full-time Fords in the Cup Series and two full-time in the Xfinity Series. The future remains uncertain for these NASCAR drivers.

According to sources (via Bob Pockrass), FRM owner Jenkins visited SHR last week regarding hiring employees for potential jobs. Even the current Xfinity drivers of SHR, Cole Custer and Riley Herbst, are potential candidates for the two spots under the FRM shed. Both the Xfinity drivers could bring their current sponsors with them. #98 Herbst with Monster Energy and #00 Custer with Haas Automation.

Following the announcement by FRM on becoming the first team to reveal their expansion to a three-car charter after SHR's sale of charters, speculations have intensified regarding SHR's potential buyers. Reportedly, Trackhouse Racing, 23XI Racing, and Legacy Motor Club are all eyeing to expand their teams.

Here's the statement released by Front Row Motorsports on X:

NASCAR insider hints potential driver from the soon-to-be three Cup charter FRM

As Front Row Motorsports announced that they would expand their operation from the 2025 season, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass suggested his take on X.

In that post, Pockrass stated that FRM hasn't necessarily purchased the third charter from SHR, as both news coincided with each other. He also speculated Todd Gilliland to be on the Cup Series team for the 2025 Cup Series season.

"Front Row Motorsports announces it has obtained a charter (doesn't specifically say SHR but the timing isn't a coincidence) to expand to three Cup teams next year. Drivers TBD (Todd Gilliland is expected to be one of the three). It also said it will continue its truck program," Pockrass posted.

FRM in the 2024 season fields two full-time and one part-time driver in the Cup Series. They also have a full-time entry in the Truck Series where Layne Riggs pilots the #38 Ford F-150.

Currently, all the Stewart-Haas Racing drivers enter the free agent market, with their Cup Series future uncertain.